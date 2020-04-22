RIMERSBURG – While the current pandemic situation may have closed area schools temporarily, one local school will not reopen when the new school year begins.
The long debate over whether or not to close Rimersburg Elementary School came to a final conclusion last Thursday evening as Union School Board members voted 7-2 to shutter the school.
The topic of closing Rimersburg Elementary School has resurfaced multiple times over the years, and school officials nearly a year ago set out to reduce costs and revisit the building closure debate. Studies were done, meetings were held, and the public was invited last fall to view the closure proposals.
That all came to a head on Thursday as board member John Creese introduced the topic, saying that the current pandemic closures offered a “unique opportunity” for Union to close Rimersburg while giving staff extra time to make the move to other buildings.
“Students have been disrupted already,” Creese said. “Let’s move on.”
In a 7-2 votes, board members Creese, Brade Guntrum, Mark Rummel, Jeff Shirey, Jeff Kriebel, Adam Vogle and Brenda Brinker voted in favor of closing the building. Members Shelly Atzeni and Tressa Smith voted against the closure.
With the vote, grades three through six, currently housed at Rimersburg Elementary, will be moved into the district’s other two buildings. Sligo Elementary School, now K-2, will become home to kindergarten through fifth grade, while sixth grade classes will move to the high school in Rimersburg.
Prior to the vote, Union High School teacher Lisa Hummel voiced her concerns about the pending closure, saying that she felt it was not appropriate for sixth grade students to be placed at the high school. And following the vote, elementary teacher Jake Weckerly told the board he was disappointed by the decision.
During the meeting, Union superintendent John Kimmel said that teachers would be given their new assignments at the start of this week, and they could begin packing up items for the move. He said he hoped that everything would be moved by the final day for students on June 3, giving the teachers from that point until their last day on June 24 to get their new rooms ready for the 2020-21 school year.
“It would give us more time than we would normally have had,” he said prior to the vote.
Board president Brenda Brinker noted that with the ongoing pandemic and uncertainties about state funding, the school closure “will help tremendously” with Union’s budget.
After the meeting, Kimmel said that the closure would not necessitate any teacher furloughs due to attrition, but that there could be layoffs related to other employees.
On Friday, Kimmel said the district would soon file the necessary paper work with the state to close the school, and was working to meet with teachers and staff members about the changes.
With the decision made, Kimmel said one main focus will be on the district’s 2020-21 budget, which must be approved by the end of June. He said that the budget can finally reflect any changes related to the building closure.
Kimmel said there will be some cost savings from closing the school, such as operating one less cafeteria than before; however, until a decision is made about the future of the building, the district will still have costs associated with upkeep of the property.
The superintendent estimated that the close will initially save the district between $250,000 and $400,000 per year with some staffing reductions, lower utilities and other savings.
School officials can also now begin to plan for new school busing routes, Kimmel said, noting that while there won’t be to many transportation changes, early predictions showed there could be shorter ride times for some students.
As far as reconfiguring the remaining two schools, Kimmel said Sligo Elementary will offer three classrooms for grades K-2, and two classrooms for grades 3-5. Three classrooms for sixth grade will be incorporated into the lower level of the high school, and the younger students will be segregated as much as possible from the older grades.
Looking ahead, Kimmel said the school board will need to begin looking at its options for the Rimersburg Elementary property. He said that while other districts have recommended selling the property, Kimmel noted that an outright sale would take the district’s control away over what that property could be used for.
Also complicating the matter, he said, are the baseball and softball fields, as well as the basketball and tennis courts, that are on the property. The Rimersburg Little League currently uses the fields, and the high school softball program utilities the softball field.
Kimmel said there are a lot of possible scenarios that need to be investigated, including breaking up the property into multiple properties.
“The good thing is we’re not in any huge hurry to make that decision,” he said.