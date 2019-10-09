RIMERSBURG – Rentals of the Rimersburg Community Building, along with the inspections of rental housing in the town, were two of the main topics at Monday’s meeting of Rimersburg Borough Council.
During the brief session, members discussed a recent incident involving the rental of the hall at the Rimersburg Community Building. After the people who rented the space moved more than 100 chairs out of the hall and down to the basement, borough officials decided to reinstate a security deposit for renting the building.
Council members noted that it would take some time for borough employees to bring all the chairs back up to the social hall.
In light of the incident, the council voted unanimously to begin charging a $75 security deposit for rentals of the building. The deposit will be refunded if the renters clean up after their event and return the hall to the way it was before they arrived.
In other business, the council received a report from councilman Mark Deeter who attended a recent regional police force meeting. He said that other communities — including East Brady and New Bethlehem — expressed interest in using Rimersburg’s rental inspector.
Council president Roger Crick said that the council would not have any say in the matter since the inspector is an independent contractor, and not an employee of the borough.