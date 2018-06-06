RIMERSBURG – Fire hydrants throughout Rimersburg Borough and surrounding townships will be getting a facelift this summer as borough officials turn their attention to caring for the aging equipment.
At their meeting Monday night, borough council members agreed to purchase paint and brushes to spruce up the hydrants. They said that several people have volunteered time to paint some of the hydrants, and additional help is welcome.
Officials noted that it costs more than $4,000 to purchase a new fire hydrant, and that the painting will not only help the hydrants to last longer, but will make them more visible to motorists and firefighters.
The cosmetic repairs are just the start, officials said as they approved the purchase of hydrant rebuilding kits to make needed repairs to some of the equipment. They explained that the oldest hydrants on the Rimersburg Municipal Authority’s system are in the borough, while those in Madison Township are 30 years old along Route 68 and 13 years old in the Pleasant Hill area.
The borough currently collects a 1 mill fire tax that can be used for the maintenance of the hydrants within the borough. The council is also considering charging the townships a monthly fee for each hydrant, as is the practice of other area water companies.
It was noted at the meeting that Pennsylvania American Water charges Sligo Borough $17.11 per month for each of the borough’s hydrants, totaling just under $5,000 per year.
Council president Roger Crick said that before Rimersburg moves forward with charging the townships, it was important to begin better routine maintenance on the hydrants, including the painting. Although he described the need to charge the townships a fee as “inevitable,” no timeframe was given for that action. It was noted, however, that since the hydrants in Toby Township are new and still being paid for, that would be taken into consideration before any decision is made.
Currently, Rimersburg’s 1 mill tax brings in about $5,600 per year, officials said. Crick noted that the money can only be used on hydrants within the borough, and not the townships.
“The borough residents are already paying a fee,” he said.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, Crick noted that he is still working to help develop a new brush dump area for borough residents.
In the meantime, the council approved a monthly pickup of leaves and brush through November. Borough crews will collect bagged leaves and brush which are placed curbside on the third Monday of each month.
