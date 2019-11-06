RIMERSBURG – “So far, so good” was the comment made with regards to Rimersburg Borough’s budget for next year, which officials are hoping to have ready to formally adopt on Dec. 18.
While no indications were made at Monday night’s meeting about property tax levels in the new budget, council president Roger Crick said that after two budget workshops, the 2020 spending plan “looks like it’s reasonably good.”
One holdup, officials said, is an 11.9 percent increase in employee health insurance, which will add about $3,300 to the borough’s costs for the year.
The council unanimously approved the tentative budget, noting that a number of items would still need to be “plugged in” to the budget before it could be duly advertised for public inspection.
Members said they would hold a final budget workshop on Dec. 9, before formally adopting the budget at their next meeting on Dec. 18.
In other business Monday night, the council agreed to investigate a request from two property owners along Main Street who would like an unopened paper alley to abandoned.
Officials said that that Morganti and Salizzoni families had inquired about the abandonment of Ramsey Alley, which is not open but on paper connects Main Street with Eccles Street.
The matter will be taken to the borough’s solicitor for advice.
Other Business
• New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky gave the council an update on the department’s efforts to obtain a drug detection dog. He said that they would know by today (Wednesday) if the department had been awarded a grant to help pay for the unit. He said additional fundraising events would be announced shortly.
• Borough crews will pick up bagged leaves and brush on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. Bagged items should be placed at the curbside.