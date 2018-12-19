ROCKLAND TWP. – A 65-year-old Rimersburg man was killed in a head-on crash at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 along Route 322 in Rockland Township, Venango County.
Willard A. Conner was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash — located on the Clarion side of the Van Bridge.
According to reports, Conner was traveling east on Route 322 when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his 2002 Dodge Neon. Conner’s vehicle traveled into the oncoming lane and struck a 2008 Saturn Aura driven by John J. Michael, 42, of Emlenton. Following the impact, the Neon spun and traveled back across the eastbound lane before coming to a stop on the south berm of the roadway. Michael’s Aura came to a stop facing west on the north berm of the roadway against the guide rails.
Evidence at the scene reportedly indicated that Michael attempted to avoid the head-on collision with Conner’s vehicle.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh pronounced Conner dead at 6:56 p.m. due to blunt force trauma, reports state.
Michael was transported by Community Ambulance Service to UPMC Northwest Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. His passengers, Amy J. Palmer, 41, a 17-year-old boy and a one-year-old boy all of Parker, were using seatbelts and a car seat and were not injured.
Route 322 was reportedly closed for approximately two hours following the crash.
Venango Towing and Minich’s Towing removed the vehicles from the scene.
Rockland and Seneca fire departments assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.