RIMERSBURG – Clarion Hospital is closing its doctor’s office in the Rimersburg Medical Center, and moving the practice to Clarion.
The hospital made the announcement on Monday in a short press release, stating that Dr. Joseph Leonard, DO, who practices at both the Rimersburg and A-C Valley locations, would soon relocate to Internal Medicine of Clarion in the Health Complex Building.
The hospital’s press release also states that Health Services of Clarion (HSC), the branch of the Clarion Hospital organization which oversees physician offices, has cut back hours with its staffing in a cost savings initiative.
With the move to Clarion, and the closing of the Rimersburg and A-C Valley practices, hospital officials said that Leonard’s practice will be centrally located and he will continue to see patients from both Rimersburg and A-C Valley practices.
“The decision to move the practices has been difficult, but necessary in order to control costs so that we can continue to provide care to our patients well into the future,” the hospital’s press release states.
The decision to close the Rimersburg office caught local officials off guard, including Mike Graham who serves on the board of directors for the Rimersburg Medical Center.
“It’s disheartening,” Graham said of losing the local office. He explained that he was upset that the hospital never reached out to the medical center board to see if anything could be done to keep the office in Rimersburg.
He also said the medical center board found out about the closure by seeing a letter that the hospital sent to Leonard’s patients, and did not receive a call or letter directly from the hospital, which leases space in the medical center.
According to published reports, the Rimersburg practice will be transferred June 29, while the A-C Valley practice will be transferred May 31.
Now, with the medical center’s primary tenant leaving, Graham said the board will meet this Thursday night to look at its options and to see if they can find another doctor to move into the space.
While he said the medical center “has some options,” he admitted that because Rimersburg is located between other practices in Clarion, East Brady and New Bethlehem, it might not be easy to find a new doctor.
“I’ll be honest, it does not look promising,” he said.
Clarion Hospital has leased the offices in the Rimersburg Medical Center for many years, Graham said. Several years ago, the center also was home to Moore Physical Therapy, which needed more space and moved to its current Main Street location. Dentist Stephen Jaworski leases space on the first floor of the medical center, Graham said, and he has no affiliation with Clarion Hospital.
Graham, who has been a member of the medical center board for more than 15 years, said this week’s decision will impact a number of people and was a tough pill to swallow.
“That one hits me pretty hard,” he said of years of efforts to keep the medical center open.
In its brief press release announcing the closures, Clarion Hospital noted the number of changes it has undergone in recent years, including partnerships with PMCN and Allegheny Health Network, as well as its partnership with Allegheny Health Network Emergency Medicine Management to provide physicians for the Emergency Department, and its more recent partnership with LifeFlight to provide medical helicopter transports.
“It is partnerships like this that make it possible for us to continue services here in Clarion,” the press release states.
“It’s a new day in healthcare for both patients and medical providers causing changes to take place in how we provide care for our community,” said Al Taylor, Interim CEO of Clarion Hospital. “Healthcare has been in a state of flux in the recent years. As reimbursement rates decline and healthcare reform continues at a rapid rate, we are responding with changes in order to continue to serve our community well into the future.”
