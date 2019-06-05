RIMERSBURG – Following the lead of New Bethlehem and some other area communities, Rimersburg Borough officials Monday night agreed to take the next step in approving a property tax break for borough residents who volunteer for the Rimersburg Hose Co.
“It’s our way of helping them out,” council president Roger Crick said, noting that the tax breaks are designed to help volunteer fire companies retain and recruit members.
Crick said that if the proposal meets with approval from the borough’s solicitor, an ordinance would need to be drafted and advertised in order to adopt the tax breaks.
The Rimersburg plan is based on one already in place in New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem boroughs, with criteria developed by the New Bethlehem Fire Co. to ensure that only active members receive the tax break.
Crick said he was told that members of the Rimersburg Hose Co. are happy with the criteria that has been set to determine who receives the tax breaks. He said it would be up to the fire department to provide the borough each year with a list of members who are eligible for the breaks.
Councilman Tim Yeany said that he wanted to make sure that only those who have earned the tax break, receive the break.
“I’m certainly not against helping people,” he said, noting however that, “I think it could be abused.”
The council unanimously agreed to send the proposal to borough solicitor William E. Hager III for review and to draft an ordinance which will come back before the council for approval.
In other business at Monday evening’s meeting, officials said they planned to tour the Rimersburg Community Building in order to begin developing a plan to take care of water infiltration and mold issues in the building’s basement. Two bids have been received for the work; however, the council has opted to seek a third bid for the project.
The short agenda for Monday’s meeting also included correspondence from the local iBakeFoods cookie factory, noting that the plant is looking for additional employees. Applicants can email Sam@ibakefoods.com.