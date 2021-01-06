RIMERSBURG – Rimersburg Borough officials, participating both in-person and online, ushered in the new year Monday with a brief meeting of the borough council.
With a light agenda after having met just two weeks earlier, the council breezed through several items of business, including setting the dates for 2021 meetings.
The council will continue to hold its main meetings on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the borough office, with the exceptions of April 19, July 19 and Sept. 20 due to holidays.
Council president Scott Myers and member Pam Curry took part in the meeting in person, while members Roger Crick, Mark Deeter and Dan Stewart participated online. Mayor Tim Yeany was also present in the meeting room.
By unanimous vote, the council reappointed Dan Burkett to a five-year term on the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority.
Members also approved ordinances reflecting a new monthly fee for water customers that will be used for fire hydrant repairs and replacements.
The council also discussed a water billing matter along Rider Road, in which a privately owned water line that serves four households was found to have sprung a leak in July.
Members said that while three of the households had paid their portions of the bill for the lost water, one family had not.
The council agreed to stick with the borough’s policy to disconnect unpaid customers after a 30-day period.
Council members also heard from New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky, who said that details would be presented soon regarding a study of a proposed regionalization of police in the area. He said that the group was awaiting final cost numbers before holding a meeting with each participating municipality, including Rimersburg.