RIMERSBURG – Rimersburg Borough Council delayed taking action Monday night on a resolution and ordinance approving tax credits to encourage membership and service in the Rimersburg Hose Company and nonprofit emergency medical services agencies.
A resolution and ordinance were drafted by borough solicitor William Hager and advertised, but the council wanted to take a longer look at the documents. Agreeing in principle, council members may slightly modify the documents before adoption.
Each active volunteer who has been certified under the borough’s Volunteer Service Credit Program would be eligible to receive a real property tax of 20 percent of the borough tax liability on qualified real property.
Eligibility criteria includes the following:
• Alarms — Volunteers must respond to 30 percent of alarms.
• Training — Volunteers must have 50 points of training.
• Meetings — Volunteers must attend 12 duly called meetings in any combination including, but not limited to monthly business meetings, committee meetings.
• Fund raising — Volunteers must obtain 50 points in combination with each activity worth one point including, but not limited to, set up at annual events and cleanup.
• Support activities — Volunteers must obtain 30 points in any combination, with each activity worth one point, unless otherwise noted.
In other business, borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton reported that local landscaper Matt Vereb requested permission to use the borough new brush dump located off Route 861 and asked the council for some direction. The consensus was that anyone could use the dump for yard clippings if they were a resident of Rimersburg and the clippings came from the borough.
McNaughton also requested and received approval for employees Jeff Kriebel and Tracy Barker to attend an expense-paid trip by Aqua-Aerobics to Chicago to view the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Expenses to the airport and parking will be paid by the borough.
Police office Dan Clark reported a busy month and that two new officers were hired by the New Bethlehem Police Department.
Repair of the Lawsonham Street storm drain was completed and payment of $1,283.65 from the Highway Aid Fund was approved.
A Community Development Block Grant application has been submitted to renovate the historic Rimersburg Community Building. Borough representatives will attend a meeting of the Clarion County Planning Commission to support the application.
“This is the only building like this in Clarion County that was built by the WPA in 1936 for Rimersburg Borough as our community hall,” said councilman Tim Yeany.
Council is also considering a message board or community sign that could also include information packets for newcomers to the community with highlights of ordinances, website resources, where to pay water and sewage bills, police services, and other information. Additional use of the website would also be an option. Discussion will continue.
Yeany also suggested a need for supplying information to people who have purchased property in Rimersburg Borough. “I’ve talked with some people who were not aware that they would have to add water and sewage to the properties.”
Realtors are aware of the requirements and the information should be shared with potential buyers. Information is also available on the borough website.
Attending the meeting were President Roger Crick, K. Scott Myers, Pamela Curry, Mark Deeter, T.L. Stewart and Tim Yeany.