RIMERSBURG – Union School District officials gave an update on the pending sale of the Rimersburg Elementary School property Monday night to Rimersburg Borough Council.
Union Superintendent John Kimmel told the borough leaders that while the sale of the recently closed school is not official yet, a court date has been set for late October that will be the next step in finalizing the sale.
Kimmel, along with school board president Brenda Brinker and board member John Creese, attended the Monday night borough meeting after being invited in August by the council which had some questions and concerns about the pending sale, especially with regards to the baseball and softball fields, and the playground area which includes a basketball court and tennis/street hockey court.
Mayor Tim Yeany said that he had attended the school board’s August meeting, and also had a productive meeting with the proposed buyer, Chad Shirey.
“We’re glad somebody wants to buy it and do something with it,” Yeany said of Shirey’s plans to convert the school into housing for residents age 55 and older.
Kimmel said that one of the reasons the district opted to work with Shirey and his partner, Matt George, is because they both grew up in the area and made a community friendly proposal for the property. As part of their plan, the buyers have said they wish to continue to have the public use the fields and playground area of the site.
Councilman Roger Crick, participating in the meeting remotely, asked if there was any expectation of the borough’s participation in the sale or future upkeep of the property. Kimmel said that nothing of that nature has been suggested by the buyers.
“That’s been an essential hub for the community for years and years,” Yeany said, noting that when he met with Shirey, they appeared to be open to all options. “I’m willing to work with them.”
Kimmel said that the school district intended to place a stipulation in the sales agreement that would give the district the first right of refusal to purchase the property back if the current buyers ever decided to sell the land.
He also said that when the district is using the ball fields, it plans to maintain those areas. At other times, however, he said the maintenance would fall back on the owners. Brinker agreed that the district no longer has the manpower to maintain the property, and said she hoped the community would not abuse the facilities.
Crick said that his main concern is that the fields and playground areas will, at some point, be closed off from public use.
“We just took for granted it was a community resource when it was owned by the school,” Crick said, noting that the matter now appears to be out of the control of the borough.
In other business on Monday evening, the council set Trick-or-Treat for 6 to 8 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Crick said the Rimersburg Lions Club is still planning to host its annual Halloween parade; however, the event will not include the indoor costume judging portion this year. He said the date and time of the parade had not been set, but would likely be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 or on Oct. 31 in conjunction with Trick-or-Treat.
Other Business
• Mayor Tim Yeany agreed to be the borough’s representative on the newly formed non-profit Police Association. New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said the group recently decided to start a scholarship for a Redbank Valley High School student, and also would like to do the same for Union.
• Officials noted that the borough and Rimersburg Municipal Authority have been tentatively approved for $147,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for water line improvements along Chestnut Street.
• The council approved the purchase and installation of two “Watch Children” signs along Cherry Run Street.