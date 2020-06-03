RIMERSBURG – In a brief meeting Monday night, during which downtown parking issues were once again debated, Rimersburg Borough officials also lent their support for a student-led effort to host a prom for the Class of 2020.
Council member Pam Curry said she was approached by a Union senior about using the borough-owned Rimersburg Community Building for a prom at the end of July.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, closure of school facilities and restrictions on group gatherings, Union, like most other schools in the area, had to cancel prom plans for this spring.
Curry said the students are asking to use the community building at no cost, since they don’t have access to the funds that were raised through the school district for the official prom.
Curry said she would support the idea as long as the group provided a list of adult chaperones involved with the event, and that the group clean up after the prom.
“These kids got the short end of the stick,” councilman Roger Crick said, voicing his support.
Members said that rental fees for the community building are often waived for use by non-profit groups, and they saw no reason why the Union prom-goers could not have the space for free.
Prior to the prom discussion, the council and Mayor Tim Yeany once again discussed the need for revamped parking ordinances in the community, particularly to deal with the four parking spaces along Main Street in front of Wanda’s Restaurant and Klingensmith’s Drug Store.
Yeany said the street committee still needed to get together to review all of the borough’s parking ordinances, and to propose a new, unified ordinance that would also address the Main Street parking issue.
“We should act soon on this parking ordinance downtown,” Yeany said. “There needs to be something.”
At their previous meeting in May, members said they receive numerous complaints about the owner of Wanda’s using up one or more of those parking spots for extended periods. They suggested making those four parking spaces subject to 15 minute parking. Those needing more time, they said, could park in the adjacent parking lot next to Klingensmith’s.
Council president Scott Myers said that in his six-plus years on council, “that’s the number one complaint I get.”
Members agreed to call a committee meeting to begin looking at revising the parking ordinances. But Yeany also put the matter into a larger perspective.
“If that’s the worst thing going on [in Rimersburg], we’re in good shape,” he said.