RIMERSBURG – The final piece of the regionalized police department puzzle fell into place Monday night as Rimersburg officials voted to move forward with the multi-municipal plan.
Although Rimersburg Borough Council members had raised a number of questions about the proposal to form a regional police force, Monday’s vote was unanimous and seemed to have the full support of those in attendance.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Mayor Tim Yeany said following a brief question and answer session with New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky.
Councilman Mark Deeter said that by making the three-year commitment to the new regional force — which would partner Rimersburg with New Bethlehem, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs — Rimersburg’s estimated costs would rise from about $59,000 per year to $68,000 in the first year of the new jointure.
However, as it was pointed out at Monday’s meeting, instead of New Bethlehem officials having full control over the existing police force and contracting services to the other municipalities, each borough would have an equal vote on the new regional police board that would oversee the new department.
Councilman Roger Crick was in support of the change, noting that the coverage being provided by the current police force under Malnofsky was “the best we’ve ever had.” He said Rimersburg’s path was clear “unless we want to defund police and do without.”
Rimersburg’s vote to move forward brought the borough on board with New Bethlehem, Hawthorn and East Brady, which had all previously voted in support of the plan.
Leading up to the vote Monday night, Deeter said the borough’s police committee had met to go over the proposal, and members on Monday had several questions for the police chief.
Malnofsky noted that while he could give his views of the new police force, it would ultimately be up to the new governing board to make the decisions for how the new department will operate.
“The regionalization is moving from one borough having total say, to four boroughs having equal say,” he said.
When questioned about cost increases for the boroughs each year, Malnofsky said that it was too hard to say, as it would be up to the new board to set the annual budgets for the police department.
He did note that with changes that have been made, and with the help of the nonprofit Southern Clarion County Police Association which has been raising money for police expenses, the department has been able to raise the pay level for officers significantly in the past few years. That, he said, makes the department more competitive for hiring and retaining officers.
“That’s our end game, keeping the costs where they need to be,” he said.
The chief explained that the funding formula for the new department is based on several factors, including the call volume in each community. As an example, he said that last month, officers responded to 36 calls in Rimersburg, compared with 79 calls in New Bethlehem.
Malnofsky also said the department’s plan to locate a substation in East Brady would help cut costs. With the new station being provided by East Brady Borough, that will allow the department to keep one car and officer in the East Brady/Rimersburg area, with the second car and officer in the New Bethlehem/Hawthorn area. By cutting back on the drive between the main station in New Bethlehem, he said fuel and vehicle costs would be reduced, and travel time cut back significantly.
In talking with the Rimersburg officials, the chief said that the new regional force would also seek to add other boroughs and townships to the department as time goes on.
“By working together, I believe we keep cost increases to a minimum,” he said.
With Rimersburg’s approval, Malnofsky said he anticipated that New Bethlehem officials would soon submit the necessary paperwork to the state to officially begin the regionalization process. He said he expected the new board to begin meeting in June to set up the new department so that it could be operational on Jan. 1, 2022.
As part of their decision Monday night, Rimersburg’s council appointed Yeany as the borough’s representative to the new board, with Deeter as the alternate member.
Other Business
• Rimersburg’s maintenance department will collect bagged leaves and brush placed curbside on May 3 and 10.
• With street curbing failing along Main Street near the beer distributor, the council asked the maintenance department to check with PennDOT to see if curb replacement is part of the proposed 2022 paving of the roadway. If not, the council authorized the repairs to be made by Heeter Lumber, which submitted a price of less than $2,000.
• Officials said that the next phase of the Columbia Gas line replacement project would begin soon, with lines set to be replaced along Monterey Road, Main Street/Route 68, Long Lane East, Long Lane West and Ridgeview Drive. They said that the company is also in the design phase for line replacement along Acme Street.