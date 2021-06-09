RIMERSBURG – Rimersburg Borough officials agreed Monday night to partner with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 to become the first municipality in Clarion County to take part in the new MY (Municipalites and Youth) Work Initiative, a state program designed to help students with disabilities learn on-the-job skills.
Dave Wolfe, school-to-work coordinator at Riverview, told borough council members that while the program was piloted in Allegheny County in 2016, this is the first time it is being offered in Clarion County.
And while he said the program could expand in future years if funding continues, this year Rimersburg was selected.
“Clarion County now has the opportunity to do it, and IU6 agreed to run it,” Wolfe said of the program, explaining that three local students will take part in the eight-week program, with no cost to the borough.
He said that one student will work in the borough office learning office skills, while two other students work with the borough’s maintenance department mowing grass, painting and other duties. A worksite trainer accompanies the students during their work hours, he said.
Council members were happy to have the additional help for borough projects this summer, and to help the students learn work skills. They asked Wolfe to meet with borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton to coordinate the hours and jobs.
“We want the students to do well, and we want [the borough] to benefit from this,” Wolfe said as the council unanimously agreed to take part.
In other business at Monday’s borough council meeting, Mayor Tim Yeany and the council once again addressed the playground area at the former Rimersburg Elementary School property, which is now privately owned.
Yeany said he recently spoke with one of the new owners, who assured him that rumors that the new owners planned to close the playground to the public are not true.
Despite that assurance, Yeany suggested that the borough should meet with owners Chad Shirey and Matt George to possibly form an agreement regarding the playground area and public use. He said the borough could even look into taking ownership of the playground area, if the new owners so choose.
“It’s not uncommon for a community to own and maintain a playground,” Yeany said, adding that the borough could apply for grants for improvements to the area.
Councilman Roger Crick said that although boroughs are allowed and encouraged to provide recreational areas, he was not in support of the borough pursuing ownership at this time.
“I’m hesitant to offer help when they’re not asking for help,” Crick said, suggesting that the borough just needs to give the new owners time to get the property up and running. “It’s part of what they’ve planned to do for the community.”
“How long do we let it go?” Yeany asked, pointing to calls and complaints he has received about vandalism at the playground.
Crick said that with the borough’s limited resources, it would be best to let the new owners move ahead with their plans.
“Give them a chance to do that,” he said. “I’m not doubting their word. I’m tickled with what they’re doing there.”
Other council members agreed.
“I don’t want that responsibility, if they’re willing to take care of it themselves,” Pam Curry stated.
The council did call on the community to alert police if they see vandalism or other criminal activities taking place at the playground property. Officials said reports can be made to the police department’s non-emergency line at (814) 473-3065.
“I would hope people would see that [playground area] as a community resource,” Crick said.
Other Business
• The low bid of $13,231 from Jefferson Paving was approved for the borough’s street sealcoating project this summer.
Work will take place on portions of Eccles, Sloan, Broad, Mill and Back streets this year.
• Officials discussed proposed PennDOT plans to pave Main Street (Route 68) throughout the community in either 2022 or 2023. The council noted that when similar work was performed in recent years in Sligo and East Brady, street curbing and drainage issues were addressed. Members agreed to send a letter to PennDOT, as well as state Rep. Donna Oberlander and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson, urging PennDOT to include curbing and drainage improvements as part of the Rimersburg project as well.
• It was noted that the borough should soon receive the first half of its American Rescue Plan allocation, totaling $46,106, with a second installment in the same amount coming a year from now. While no commitments were made for the money, the council’s consensus appeared to be to set the money aside to help with water and sewer infrastructure projects through the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority.
• Due to the Independence Day holiday, the council’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 19.