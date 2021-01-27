SLIGO – Mary Pagliari of Rimersburg received a surprise for her 103rd birthday at the Clarview Rehabilitation wing.
“Generally, she’s been in very good health up until this time when she had an infection and it weakened her and she was hospitalized for a week or so over Christmas,” said son Dan Pagliari. “They admitted her to rehab just to get her strength back.”
Born on Jan. 21, 1918, Mary is used to her freedom, but enjoyed celebrating her birthday at Clarview.
“My brother Fred and I visited her right after the celebration and she still had balloons on her wheelchair and she was very happy and animated. They gave her a blanket for her birthday gift.”
Mary lives in Rimersburg with her older son, Fred.
“It was very nice and they treat her very well in there. It’s kind of tough right now because we couldn’t physically visit her because of COVID and saw her through one of the doorways.”
Mary has been at Clarview for a couple of weeks, and once rehabbed to regain strength, Fred expects she will return home soon.
She has had rehab in the past when she has had some slight physical problems.
“She fell once and didn’t break anything, but was bed ridden for a week or so,” he said. “She didn’t break anything but she went into rehab for two weeks to build her strength before they sent her home.”