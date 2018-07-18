EAST BRADY – Life along the river will be celebrated this weekend at East Brady’s 33rd Annual Riverfest.
While many of the festival’s popular events will return this year, organizer Jason Hall said this week that the festival will have a new look, starting with the schedule of events.
“We decided to pack everything into Friday and Saturday,” Hall said, noting that the Sunday crowds had grown smaller and smaller in recent years.
The new two-day festival will be held Friday and Saturday, July 20-21, with the majority of events being held at Graham Field.
The layout of the festival grounds themselves will also be changed, Hall said. He explained that the stage and seating area will be moved from the center of the festival grounds closer to the end so that folks don’t have to walk between the stage and the spectator seating area.
The changes come as the Riverfest organization undergoes some changes as well. Hall said that several new committee members joined the group this year, as several longtime members are preparing to exit after helping to make the transition this year.
“There are quite a few new faces,” he said.
Events get under way Friday with the East Brady Firemen’s Riverfest Parade at 6:30 p.m. Despite some concern over possible road work along the parade route, Hall said the parade will remain the same this year, starting along Kellys Way downtown and continuing to Graham Field.
At the festival grounds, registration for the Beautiful Baby and Precious Pet contests will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the festival’s information booth.
Following the parade, the Rev. Lola Turnball will offer the opening invocation, and the 2018 Citizen of the Year will be named at the main stage.
The evening’s entertainment will feature the Wine & Spirit Band from 8 to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, Hall said festival organizers decided to move the Riverfest Pageant to the festival lineup, instead of being held a week or two prior to the festival. Contestants will compete for the various Riverfest crowns starting at 10 a.m. at the main stage.
Students from Lee’s School of Dance Performance will perform on stage at 1 p.m.
Saturday afternoon will also feature bingo at the East Brady Fire Hall from 1 to 4 p.m., and the annual East Brady Quarterback Club’s duck race at 2 p.m. starting at the American Legion hall in Bradys Bend.
Musical entertainment will round out the festival’s schedule on Saturday, as nationally-signed county music artist Gary Burk III and the County Line band perform from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The Wrangler Band will conclude the stage entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Riverfest fireworks show will be held Saturday night, with the launch site the same as in past years.
Hall said that in addition to food and craft vendors, the festival grounds will also again feature inflatable carnival rides for children. He said ride-all-day wristbands will be sold for $5 each day.
The Riverfest tent will also be the place to buy a number of raffle tickets. Hall said that East Brady native and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jim Kelly has donated a number of autographed items that will be raffled off to benefit the festival. Tickets are $5 each, and prizes includes a signed framed jersey, autographed Hall of Fame and Buffalo Bills footballs, and an autographed photo.
Other raffles being held will be for Pittsburgh Pirates tickets, as well as assorted gift cards from local businesses. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.
Hall said organizers are excited about this year’s festival.
“Now we just need the weather to cooperate,” he said.
For the latest updates and more, visit “East Brady Area Riverfest” on Facebook.
