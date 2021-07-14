EAST BRADY – East Brady’s Riverfest returns this Saturday for a one-day event, featuring food, music, fireworks and more.
With last year’s festival canceled due to the pandemic, and with the uncertainty earlier this year about what might be able to be staged this summer, Riverfest organizers said they opted to go with a one-day event at a new location in town.
“We weren’t able to have the carnival this year,” volunteer Luann McAnallen said, noting that the festival committee was also hampered by not being able to hold fundraisers throughout the year as usual. And, she said, organizers felt that businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic shouldn’t be hit more for donations.
So, instead of the usual three-day event at Graham Field, McAnallen said the festivities this year will be held on July 17 in the parking area of the former Subway restaurant near the bridge.
As of Monday, she said approximately 15 food and other vendors were signed up for the event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Festivities actually kick off at 9 a.m. in the Riverfront Park as a children’s scavenger hunt will be held. Goodies will be hidden throughout the park for kids to find in three different age groups: Five and younger, ages 6 to 11, and ages 12 to 15.
Everyone who takes part in the scavenger hunt will be entered into a drawing to win prizes, including four new bicycles. There is no fee to enter.
McAnallen said the main festival area’s vendors will offer a variety of foods, including hot sausage, hot dogs, walking tacos, huluski, pizza, funnel cakes and more.
At noon, the Anything That Floats contest begins at the boat launch in the Fish and Boat Commission park across the Allegheny River. Participants can sign up on the day of the event, and T-shirts will be given to crew members. Awards will be offered to the fastest vessel and the most creative. Details can be found on the East Brady Area Riverfest Facebook page.
The evening’s entertainment includes the Pittsburgh-based band, Steeltown, playing a mix of rock from the 1970s to the present. The band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.
The fireworks show will light up the sky above the Allegheny River at dark.
McAnallen said this year’s event has faced its challenges, but she’s glad to see it back. And, looking ahead, she said organizers hope to be able to return to the three-day festival with a carnival at the field in 2022.