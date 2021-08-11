EAST BRADY – It’s been nearly a decade since the Riverview Place housing development got underway in East Brady, and now organizers are moving forward with the second phase of the plan along the Allegheny River.
Angela Burtner, who has overseen the development of Riverview Place Inc., and who lives in the plan herself, said recently that not only has Phase 2 began, but 60 percent of the new lots are already sold or under agreement with buyers.
“I haven’t even advertised it,” she said of the 10 new, larger lots along Shady Shores Drive that went on the market not long ago. “I’m surprised at how quickly things are going.”
That same level of surprise hit Burtner a number of years back when the original Phase 1 development began. That work started out in the summer of 2012 when the infrastructure was created in the corner of East Brady, along the river, that once just housed some camps and the old railroad bed.
All riverfront lots, the first phase development now boasts 24 high-end homes, with another one to be built soon.
“When we started, I predicted Phase 1 would sell out in 10 years,” Burtner said. “We sold out in months.”
Starting into Phase 2, she said she revised her expectations, thinking it would take a year to sell all 10 properties. But only a short time in, she said six of the 10 are already accounted for.
“These lots are much bigger,” Burtner said, pointing to the large map showing the lots on the northern side of the private drive through the property. “You’re up in the woods, and we felt people would want to maintain that woods feel.”
The development is partially taking place in an area of the borough where streets were planned way back when the town’s map was created, but never developed. The borough vacated the “paper” Fourth and Fifth avenues, and several unnamed alleys, last year to make way for the new 10-lot subdivision.
Burtner said that unlike the first phase, the new phase of work won’t go the full distance to the borough’s boundary line with Brady Township due to the hillside becoming too steep to the east.
And although the new properties aren’t directly on the river, she said each and every one will have deeded river access. She explained that the first lots in the first phase were not sold in order to be able to offer the river access, which she said will feature marina-style dockage.
The new lots start at $55,000, Burtner said, and each will feature individual driveways. She also noted that all the infrastructure is already in place along the roadway, including water and sewer lines, electricity and Armstrong One Wire. She said that natural gas service can be offered with horizontal boring as needed; although some owners have instead opted to use alternative energies, such as geothermal. And the roadway was set to be paved last week.
Burtner said she expects to see work begin soon on the first home, with more construction to come this year and beyond.
“This is exciting,” she said.