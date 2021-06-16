NEW BETHLEHEM – “Almost all other states currently sell beer and wine in their grocery stores. For customers looking for these items, it is convenient for them to be able to buy them at the same place they get the rest of their groceries.”
With these words, Tom Ray, owner of Tom’s Riverside, described the recent addition of a variety of alcoholic beverages to the New Bethlehem store.
“Our license permits us to sell beer and wine,” he said. “We’re trying to offer a good variety of both.”
Ray said that, while new to the New Bethlehem area, this is not the first of his stores to sell alcohol.
“Our Knox Tom’s Riverside has been offering beer and wine to our customers since September 2018,” he said, explaining that it has taken so long for other stores to sell beer and wine because Pennsylvania has yet to offer a grocery store liquor license. This means that the local grocery franchise had to wait until a restaurant liquor license became available in Clarion County.
“Technically the ‘licensed area’ is classified as a restaurant,” he continued, pointing out that booth seating and individual food items for 30 people must be available. “By better organizing other food areas in the store, we were able to condense some sections and fit in the new area without adding onto the store or losing variety.”
Since the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is not issuing new liquor licenses, Ray said, the only way to get a license is to buy one that’s for sale and issued in the same county as the store.
“I had heard that the Tavern in Clarion had their license for sale, so I contacted them and purchased it directly,” he said.
Renovations at the store began, but, because of some COVID-related delays, the store was in a state of transition much longer than expected. Ray said, however, that he is pleased with the results.
“We also just upgraded our produce department in New Bethlehem and it turned out very nice as well,” he said.
Commenting on store or state policy regarding alcohol consumption on the premises, Ray said that, while not encouraging customers to sit and drink, it is fine if someone wants to have a beer (a maximum of two) with a purchased meal in the designated seating area.
“We’re pleased to be able to offer, for those interested, this logical addition to our food offerings,” he said. “It’s about convenience, and we’re constantly trying to make things as convenient as possible for our customers.”
He went on to say that open containers are not permitted in any other part of the store, nor can open containers be removed from the store. He reported further that customers can purchase up to 192 ounces of beer (15-pack) and up to three liters of wine (four regular-sized bottles) per transaction. More can be purchased in a separate transaction, but the customer must remove their previous purchase from the licensed area first.
When asked if there were any other new offerings or renovations planned for the future, Ray said that while the Rimersburg store is a bit too small for a beer and wine section right now, there was just an upgrade to the meat case and part of the dairy case. He also noted that the store just received a new exterior storefront.
“We like to continue to upgrade our stores and keep them nice for our great customers,” he said.