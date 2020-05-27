NEW BETHLEHEM – Plans to bring beer and wine sales to the Tom’s Riverside store in New Bethlehem cleared one hurdle last week as borough officials adopted a resolution in support of a liquor license transfer to the local company.
During a public hearing prior to the borough council’s regular meeting on May 19, Riverside owner Tom Ray presented his plans for adding the new adult beverage section to the New Bethlehem store.
Ray explained that beer and wine sales were added to his Knox store about two years ago, and many Giant Eagle and Sheetz locations have also moved ahead with adding adult beverages.
“It’s just more convenience,” Ray said, noting that the liquor license he is pursuing is from The Tavern in Clarion.
Because of the type of license it is, Ray said the New Bethlehem store will add a separated beer and wine area along with seating for 30 people and single serve food items.
No minors will be allowed in the beer and wine area, Ray said, suggesting that the area may be placed in an aisle area near the checkout registers so that store employees can always keep an eye on that area.
Regulated by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the new area, Ray explained, will have its own register where patrons can purchase up to 192 ounces of beer, or three liters of wine.
The seating area, he said, is required since the liquor license is technically a restaurant license, and food items similar to what is offered in the store’s deli will be on sale for dine-in or take out.
Although customers can technically have a beer to drink while eating in that area, Ray said he doesn’t see that happening very often at the Knox store, if at all.
“We don’t promote hanging around and drinking at the grocery store,” he said.
Cashiers who work in that area will need to be at least 18 years old, and Ray said all cashiers will be trained the same as bartenders to serve alcohol.
Ray said he is currently working out details to offer sales of locally made wines in the store.
“I love to sell local wine too,” he said.
Council member Sandy Mateer said that the new eatery and adult beverage sales could be a “great benefit” to the people who use the nearby Redbank Valley Trail.
Ray said the new area of the store must be at least 400 square feet and sectioned off from the rest of the store.
“Without losing groceries, we can condense one of our sections,” he said, suggesting that the store’s heath and beauty area could be downsized. “The things that might come out are the things that aren’t even selling.”
Ray also noted that if approved by the state, the store will place all the appropriate required signs about alcohol sales, minors, etc.
New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows thanked Ray for maintaining the store, which he said has been a “crucial business” for the community during the pandemic.
The motion to adopt the resolution in support of the liquor license transfer passed 6-1, with councilman Don Heeter casting the lone vote of opposition.
Other Business
• The council voted to extend the face value billing dates for property tax collections, to match what Clarion County has done to help taxpayers during the pandemic.
• Barrows reported that repairs to sizable potholes in the area of the Dollar General, Rite Aid and Good Will stores are in progress.
• The council granted a zoning exemption that will allow residents to place Class of 2020 graduation-related signs in their yard until the end of June.
• A special meeting was called for 7 p.m. on June 1 to adopt an ordinance related to the loan and grant the borough has received for the purchase of a new garbage truck.