FAIRVIEW TWP. – A 70-year-old Rimersburg man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on June 29 along Chicora Road, just north of Holly Road, in Fairview Township (Butler County).
According to reports, Thomas E. Curry was north along Chicora Road at approximately 9 p.m. when his 2001 Harley-Davidson FXSTDI SFT motorcycle collided head-on with a deer head-on. Following the impact, the motorcycle turned on its right side and traveled into the oncoming lane, before flipping onto its left side and continuing over the fog line of the southbound lane and coming to an uncontrolled stop.
Police said Curry fell off the motorcycle and landed on the fog line of the northbound lane.
Curry was reportedly treated for injuries at the scene before being transported by Chicora Ambulance Service to a landing zone before state police arrival. He was then flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for further treatment.
Curry, who police said was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died at the hospital on Thursday, July 6 as a result of his injuries.
Chicora Ambulance and Chicora Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.