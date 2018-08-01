BUTLER CO. – A 35-year-old Rimersburg man was recently sentenced to jail time for his involvement in a June 2017 home invasion involving a gun in Butler County.
According to reports, Patrick C. Bookwalter was sentenced last week to a minimum of five years to a maximum of 10 years in jail, with credit for 401 days served, after pleading guilty to burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas on June 21. He is also required to pay the cost of prosecution, as well as $784.50 in restitution.
Charges of possessing a firearm while prohibited, robbery with a threat of serious injury, aggravated assault, criminal attempt of theft, criminal trespassing, simple assault, reckless endangerment, loitering and prowling at night and harassment were reportedly dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
In the early morning hours of June 8, 2017, Bookwalter allegedly broke into a home along Petrolia Road in Fairview Township, armed with a handgun and pepper spray, and assaulted Savannah M. Blust and Macklin C. Haye.
Haye reportedly told police that Bookwalter — who was disguised in a mask at the time of the incident — pepper sprayed him. Awoken by the disturbance, Blust allegedly retrieved a butcher knife from the kitchen and stabbed Bookwalter. In turn, reports state, Bookwalter grabbed Blust and drug her by the hair.
Bookwalter then allegedly pointed a gun at Blust and Haye, before fleeing the scene with two other people.
Following the incident with Blust and Haye, Bookwalter called 911 to report that he had been stabbed near a bar in East Brady, police said. He was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital for several stab wounds in his head and back.
Blust and Haye were eventually charged after evidence of drug manufacturing was allegedly discovered in the home during the investigation.
Additionally, two other men, Michael L. Bure, 36, of Worthington, and Joseph R. Painter, 34, of Kittanning, are facing charges of burglary, robbery, theft and other charges in relation to the home invasion.
Bookwalter is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail.
