RIMERSBURG – At its monthly meeting on July 2, the Rimersburg Borough Council passed a resolution to apply for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to help renovate the Rimersburg Community Building.
The CDBG is a federal grant that is governed by local counties to provide “communities with resources to address a wide range of unique community development needs.” Distribution of funds is based on the project itself and the financial eligibility of the community.
Based on the recommendation of council president Roger Crick — who attended the mandatory county-wide meeting for municipalities interested in applying for CDBG money — the council agreed to focus exclusively on the needs of the community building.
“The [Rimersburg Borough Municipal] Authority is putting in for several projects to do with water,” Crick told council members. “I think we [the borough] should restrict ourselves to things other than water and sewage.”
Crick said further that the meeting was only the first step in the process to secure a grant. The next step, he said, is to break the larger community building project into smaller manageable projects that would stand a better chance of getting county support.
“I think a good starter would be what [councilwoman] Pam [Curry] got pricing on — get rid of the mold and mildew,” Crick said, noting that the council already has three bids for mold relief.
After brainstorming some other possible projects related to the Rimersburg Community Building — which included eliminating water from the basement, repairing windows and repointing masonry work. Council members also discussed fixing up the main community room inside the building, making it more and functional for events.
“We want to make it attractive and appealing so people want to use that building,” councilman Tim Yeany said.
Following the discussion, the council decided to hold a work session on July 3 to begin work on the application before the July 26 deadline.
“You might get two projects in one year,” Crick said of the potential for CDBG funding. “We’ve got a five-year window of opportunity, and we need to make use of it.”
In other business, New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky provided an update on his department’s response to a complaint about a residence that is reportedly housing at least 14 people, with children on the street, and overrun by cats.
Malnofsky said that the issue with the children has been discussed with the parents, and the department is currently trying to find alternative housing for the cats. The chief did, however, note that no one in the local police department is certified to enforce building codes regarding occupancy.
“Roger Wright is no longer certified...but I’m going to talk to him to see if he’s willing to do it again,” Malnofsky said, noting that Wright, a former New Bethlehem police officer, recently returned to the local department on a part-time basis. “We have the ordinance parts, but you have to have a certification to enforce the building codes set up by the state.”
Also during the meeting, borough council members approved an agreement to allow Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service employees to obtain insurance through the borough at the employees’ expense.
“This agreement was drafted by our solicitor and includes suggestions from the insurance agent,” Rimersburg Borough secretary Dana Solida noted.