RIMERSBURG – What started as an annual fundraising trip for a local Alzheimers walk recently became a full-fledged mission trip to help the homeless in New York City this holiday season.
For the last two years, members of the Memory Lane Forget-Me-Nots team have organized a community Christmastime bus trip to New York City to raise money for Clarion’s Walk to End Alzheimers held every October.
“The bus trip is our biggest fundraiser for the walk,” team captain Tina Flick of Rimersburg said last week, noting that the idea to host a bus trip came after she and her daughter participated in a similar trip a few years ago. “We thought we could pull our own trip off as a fundraiser.”
During last year’s trip, Flick and her daughter, Lexi, were walking down the streets of New York City after stopping at McDonald’s for some food.
“Lexi ended up with an extra hamburger,” Flick said. Not wanting to throw the extra food away, the pair decided to give the hamburger to a homeless man they passed along their way. “We had seen people in need all day and wanted to do something.”
That small act of kindness sparked a greater desire in the Flicks to help those less fortunate even more.
“We knew there had to be something else we could do,” Flick continued, explaining that after some brainstorming she and Lexi decided to make and distribute “blessing bags” filled with essential items to New York’s homeless during their next visit.
With an initial goal of filling 12 bags, Flick took to Facebook requesting donations of drawstring bags to hold the items. The response was overwhelming and within a week, with the help of donations from the community and her church, she had enough supplies to fill 125 blessing bags.
“People started asking me what we were putting in the bags and how much of each item we needed,” Flick said, adding that donations began to flood her home. Her daughter’s school in Ohio even collected small makeup bags to fill with feminine products for those in need.
“It warms my heart to see how generous people really are, not only our local community but also the students from Casal Aveda Institute,” she said. “Everything we needed was donated. All I can say is praise be to God.”
All in all, Memory Lane Forget-Me-Nots team members delivered 150 blessing bags — containing small non-perishable food items, shampoo and soap, deodorant, hats and gloves and more — and 174 bags of feminine hygiene products to the Care For the Homeless shelter in New York City on Dec. 8.
“It was such a great feeling to see how thankful [the shelter] was for our donations,” Flick said. “We will never know how these bags will affect the people who receive them, but I know that as a community we prayed for the individuals who will receive them and that they would be blessed.”
Reflecting on the experience over the last week, Flick said she will be “forever blessed” to have had the opportunity to help make the lives of homeless individuals a little brighter. When asked about the possibility of making future donations, Flick said she’s leaving it up to a greater power.
“I’ll have to pray about it,” she said.
Following the group’s donation, Flick received words of appreciation from Care for the Homeless director of development and communications Cathy Sharp. According to Sharp, the donation of soap and other health-related items included in the blessing bags can often help to restore dignity in homeless individuals, and in turn, can move them along the path to secure permanent housing.
“Donations like these are so important because it sends a message that individuals and families experiencing homelessness are seen, heard and worthy of such kindness when they need it most,” Sharp wrote in a letter to Flick. “Thank you for joining us in the effort to end homelessness in New York and for advancing our mission.”
