ARMSTRONG COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming road closure on State Route 1018 Baum-Belknap Road in Boggs Township, Armstrong County beginning May 24.
The road closure will be in place May 24 through July 2, 2021 for a slide repair. The impacted area is between North Oliver Road and State Route 1027.
Motorists should detour via State Route 28/66 to State Route 1016 (Calhoun School Road) to State Route 1025 (Distant-Belknap Road) to State Route 1018 (Baum-Belknap Road).