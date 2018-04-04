CLARION – Roadwork begins on Interstate 80 next month as part of a preventative maintenance project on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Butler counties.
Beginning mid-April, a 12-foot restriction will be in place both eastbound and westbound between Exit 53 at Knox and Exit 42 at Emlenton as part of the project. Lane closures are expected to be in place and will be announced.
Work will include bridge approach work patching, milling and resurfacing on I-80 between Exit 53 Knox and Exit 42 Emlenton, both east and westbound.
This $19.37 million interstate preventative maintenance project is being constructed by IA Construction Corporation and is expected to be completed by the end of June 2019.
Motorists should slow down and use caution in work zones, and obey flaggers and other traffic control devices. Expect congestion and delays in the project area. Fines are doubled for violations in work zones.
