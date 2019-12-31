NEW BETHLEHEM – On Dec. 19, 1959, a young musician sat down at the organ at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. Sixty years later, the relationship is still going strong.
Vada Jean Roof came to the New Bethlehem area in 1956 when she was hired as a music teacher by the Redbank Valley School District, a position she held until she retired in 1985.
Raised on a farm in Indiana County, Roof graduated from Indiana High School in 1930 and received a bachelor’s degree from Juniata College. Before coming to Redbank Valley, she taught in Fayette County around Uniontown.
“The district decided that they were going to take the music program out of the school,” Roof said of her decision to relocate to South Bethlehem. “That meant that I would be out of a job.”
Music has been a part of Roof’s life from a very young age.
“I started playing piano when I was five years old,” she said, noting that her family had a piano in their home and all of her siblings played. “My mother’s philosophy was that if you’re playing around on the piano, then it’s time you learn to do it right.”
Taking lessons from her mother who was a pianist and choir member, Roof said she began playing in earnest when she was about seven years old.
“She was old school,” she said of her mother as a piano teacher, adding that she sometimes even provided accompaniment for her mother while she sang. “There was one way to do it and I learned her way.”
Although all of her siblings played, Roof was the only family member to pursue music as a career. It was that choice that brought her to the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
“We started at the Presbyterian church when we moved here because my parents knew the minister at the time,” Roof said.
The long-time church organist occupied the bench until she broke her arm in 1957 or 1958 and was unable to continue playing. The church immediately hired another organist, but he only played for a year before moving away.
“That’s when I took over,” Roof said, noting that she was officially hired on Dec. 19, 1959. “It’s possible that the church has only had three organists since its start.”
In addition to her Sunday morning responsibilities at the Presbyterian church, Roof pointed out that she has played for hundreds of weddings and funerals over the years. She has also provided service music for St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem since 1985, and leads a hymn sing at Edgewood Heights almost every Tuesday — a service she has provided for nearly 35 years.
“I visit Edgewood for an hour and we sing anywhere from 25 to 30 songs,” Roof said. Although she often lets the residents pick their own hymns, she noted that they will never skip a verse in any of the tunes.
“That’s my little quirk. I learned a long time ago that each verse tells the story, and if you skip a verse you skip part of the story,” she continued, explaining that some of the most requested hymns include “How Great Thou Art,” Amazing Grace” and “What A Friend We Have in Jesus.”
Another component of the musical and educational influence Roof has had on the community has been her dedication to teaching piano lessons. She started giving lessons shortly after moving to the area in 1956 and estimates that she’s probably taught around 200 students over the years.
“Many of them are still in the area and have become church organists themselves,” Roof said, adding that she started six young pianists this year, and her students include a set of siblings whose father she taught 25 years ago.
While it can be interesting, Roof reported that being a church organist isn’t always easy.
“I often laugh when someone complains that the organist plays too loud, or the prelude was too long,” she said. “So I tell them that if I’m not doing it right they can take my place and let me complain.”
Members of the church note that in 60 years there have been no takers.
“We are really happy to have Vada. She has brought countless hours of enjoyment and inspiration to the congregation,” New Bethlehem Presbyterian Session Clerk Anne Callenburg said of Roof’s 60-year service to the church.
Callenburg noted further that Roof “has exposed hundreds of people to classical music without them really knowing it.”
And Roof has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
“The good Lord gave me a talent, and this is my way of giving it back,” she said of her 60 years on the organ bench. “I’ll keep playing here as long as they’ll have me.”