RIMERSBURG – With the closure and sale of one school building moving to a conclusion, Union School District officials last week agreed to focus attention on the high school which is in need of a new roof.
During their meeting last Thursday evening, school board members voted to move ahead with a $1,185,000 roof project from Tremco Inc.
Superintendent John Kimmel said that an inspection of the high school’s roof showed that while the roof atop the 2007 addition to the school was in good condition, 44 percent of the remaining roof was in need of replacement while 56 percent needs a new coating.
The board’s building and grounds committee recommended going with 30-year roofing materials, rather than 20-year.
The board also looked at ways to pay for the work, ultimately deciding to go with a “wrap-around” option that would utilize the bond the district is currently paying back that was used to construct the high school addition in 2007.
Kimmel explained that the district had planned to pay off that bond in 2025, but by extending the payments to 2029, the district could finance the roof project while keeping its annual payments around the same as what they are now.
Officials said that they hope work on the new roof can commence in spring 2021, with construction slated to take place during evening hours.
As for Rimersburg Elementary School, which closed after the last school year, Kimmel said that the district is anticipating court approval Oct. 23 to proceed with the sale of the property to M&C Real Estate.
Officials noted that the terms of the sale are still being finalized with the buyers to ensure that the district and community will continue to have access to the ball fields and playground areas.
Staff Collaboration
Addressing changes that were made at the district for this school year — due to the closing of Rimersburg Elementary and with pandemic protocols — Union officials said last week that while the new year is going well, they want to focus more attention to building collaboration among the administration and staff.
One of the issues, Kimmel and elementary principal Tom Minick said, relates to the increase in time needed by teachers to provide distance learning and other new work brought on by the pandemic. And with the new daily schedule, they noted the teachers no longer have time after students leave at the end of each day to work and conference with parents.
Kimmel said the administration is working with the teachers to come up with creative solutions to address the problem. By collaborating together, he said, “people have ownership in it when they’re part of the solution.”
Minick also noted that with more students at the Sligo building, and with all the limitations placed on them due to the pandemic, teachers have seen a spike in disruptive behaviors.
“I can imagine it’s not easy right now,” board member Jeff Shirey said, pointing to teachers who are doing both in-room and online instruction at the same time.
Board president Brenda Brinker noted that with just one elementary school this year, it is beneficial having the principal in the one building at all times.
Kimmel commended all staff for their work this year, noting that the maintenance staff has worked every day to keep the buildings clean and sanitized, and the teachers have put in many extra hours.
“They’re dedicated to our kids here,” he said. “It’s been a much smoother beginning to the school year than we could have anticipated.”
Kimmel explained that a new focus of team-building and collaboration would help keep the lines of communication open, possibly heading off any problems before they grow. He also said he wants to focus more on showing appreciation of the staff and all they do.
“Our teachers are doing a monumental job,” Brinker said. “It’s a lot of extra work for them.”
Other Business
• The board approved the purchase of a new public address system through Spotts Music Center at a cost of $10,625.
• Josh Meeker was hired as head junior high girls basketball coach at a salary of $1,750, and Kelli Kifer was hired as assistant junior high girls basketball coach at a salary of $1,250.
• Amy Vasbinder was approved as a volunteer for girls basketball, and Brooke Gilchrist was approved as a cheerleading volunteer.