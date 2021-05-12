KITTANNING – A former lawmaker’s legacy of service to the Armstrong County area was recognized last week as the Route 28/66 intersection with Route 422 outside of Kittanning was officially named in honor of former state Sen. Don White.
Despite the wet, chilly weather, a crowd gathered at the Cadet restaurant along Route 422 on April 5 to honor White, an Armstrong County native and current Indiana County resident who represented the 41st State Senate District from 2001 to 2019.
State Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana), who worked for White for 18 years while he was in the Senate, and who was elected to the seat upon White’s retirement, described White as “a good man and a good state senator that I’m proud to call a boss, a mentor and a friend.”
He said that after White retired, state Rep. Jeff Pyle, who recently stepped down from his position, came forward to lead the charge to recognize White for all he had done for Armstrong County.
“This intersection connects you with every point in this county — north, south, east and west,” Pyle said. “Don has driven through this intersection hundreds upon hundreds of times.”
Pyle joked that when he approached PennDOT about having a dedication placed in a transportation bill, he was asked which intersection.
“The one with the giant hamburger man,” Pyle said, referencing the large landmark statue at the Cadet.
Pittman said that during his time in office, White focused on infrastructure, with one of his first projects being a sewer line through the intersection area, and one of his final projects being a water line in the vicinity of the interchange. He said those projects served as “bookends of a career that touched all of you in many different ways.”
White said he was very humbled by the honor, noting that, “This is my home county. This county elected me.”
He credited a number of former local officials that he worked with during his time in office, especially former Armstrong County Commissioners Jim Scahill, Rich Fink and Patty Kirkpatrick, all of whom were in attendance for the unveiling.
White also thanked the late Jack Murtha, former congressman in the area, for being his hero and mentor. He said that when he first got elected, Murtha told him: “Whatever you do, concentrate on infrastructure.”
The retired senator said that during his tenure, more than $1.5 billion was brought into the area for water and sewerage projects.
“We had a great run,” White said. “What I’m proudest of, is not every senator gets to have a legacy — and I have one with this guy, Joe Pittman.”
White also credited Pyle for all his work, noting that senators and representatives don’t always get along.
“That guy had my back for every moment I was in office,” he said of Pyle, citing his courage in beating cancer twice and now dealing with the aftereffects of a stroke. “I dearly love the man.”
Finally, White thanked his wife of 48 years, Anne, for all of her support.
“She understood the job from Day One,” he said. “She was my rock.”
“I feel really blessed,” White concluded, noting that each time he drives through the intersection, it will be with great pride. “This county will always have a special, special place in my heart.”