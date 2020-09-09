JEFFERSON CO. – Beginning Friday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m., a portion of Route 28 will close for replacement of two existing bridges with box culverts over Simpson Run and Thompson Run.
Simpson Run is scheduled to be detoured on Friday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. and opened to traffic on Friday, Sept. 25, by 6 p.m. Thompson Run is scheduled to be detoured on Friday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. and opened to traffic on Friday, Oct. 16, by 6 p.m. Some short-term daylight flagging will be performed when the detour is not in place.
For both structures, the truck detour follows Route 66 in New Bethlehem to Interstate 80 to Exit 78 (Sigel/Brookville) to Route 28. The car detour follows Route 949 to Corsica then Route 322 to Brookville to Route 28.
Simpson Run and Monrean Road will be closed to access Route 28. Thompson Run, SR 3003, and Mendenhall Road will be closed to access Route 28.
Clearwater Construction will be completing the $1.8 million project. The benefit of the seven-day detours are to limit the impact to the traveling motorists by completing the work in a short and efficient timeframe. Work during the detour will be performed 24 hours a day.