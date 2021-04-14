CORSICA – PennDOT District 10 has announced that a resurfacing project on Route 322 in Union and Rose townships and Brookville and Corsica boroughs in Jefferson County will take place from April 19 through Sept. 24.
This project includes the resurfacing of a portion of Route 322 to include milling of the existing surface, patching, paving, drainage and guide rail updates and other miscellaneous construction.
Traffic lane restrictions will be in place 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. with extended timeframes as necessary to complete daily scheduled work. Traffic will be managed with daylight flagging operations Monday through Friday throughout the project. The lane restrictions will be between the Jefferson County Line just east of Corsica to the intersection of Route 322/28 at Brookville Boulevard.
For weekend work, there are two scheduled detours that will be scheduled on separate weekends. Closures will begin at 6 p.m. on Fridays until 6 a.m. on Mondays. The first weekend closure will take place from April 30 through May 2, to replace a crosspipe. The second detour is not currently scheduled, but will be for work on the Campbell Run bridge structure. Additional information will be provided once this closure is scheduled.
For the detour (scheduled and/or unscheduled emergency), motorists will use Interstate 80 from Corsica Exit 70 to the Brookville Exit 78.
Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is completing this $4,998,322 project.