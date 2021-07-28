PORTER TWP. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the closure of Route 66 in Porter Township, Aug. 6-8, for a mill and fill project.
Route 66 will be closed north of New Bethlehem from approximately Smith Road to Reed Lane. Weather permitting, the detour will be in place for the upcoming weekend of Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. until Aug. 8 at 6 a.m.
If inclement weather impacts the project, the detour will be set up for the following weekend.
A cross pipe is being replaced along with parallel drainage.
Motorists should use the following detour:
• Directions headed north from New Bethlehem — Route 66 North (left at light on Wood Street to get onto Route 861 West). Route 861 West (right at the end of Route 861 to get on Route 68 East in Rimersburg). Route 68 East (right at stop sign in Sligo to continue on Route 68 East towards Clarion). Get on I-80 East in Clarion (take Exit for I-80 East towards Route 66 South then take Exit 64). Route 66 South (turn right off Exit 64 to get on Route 66 South towards New Bethlehem).
• Directions headed South — Route 66 North (New Bethlehem through Limestone to I-80 West turn left, signs for Sharon). I-80 West (to Exit 62 Clarion, then left at light onto Route 68 West). Route 68 West (left in Sligo to continue on Route 68 towards Rimersburg). In Rimersburg, turn left onto Route 861 East (to New Bethlehem). Route 66 North (right at light to New Bethlehem).
The contractor for the $117,000 project is Commercial Asphalt Supply Inc. from Valencia.