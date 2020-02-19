NEW BETHLEHEM – A multi-county study of the Route 28 corridor from Kittanning to Brookville was a main topic of discussion for New Bethlehem Borough officials last night (Tuesday).
Clarion County planning director Kristi Amato gave a presentation to the borough council about the Route 28 study, which is currently being developed.
“That’s a very important road in your area,” Amato said, addressing rumors that the plan would include a four-lane bypass of the New Bethlehem area.
“We’re looking at everything,” she said. “What we’re not looking at doing is putting a four-lane bypass around New Bethlehem.”
To extend Route 28 from where the four-lane highway ends outside of Kittanning, all the way to where it meets up with Interstate 80 at Brookville, she said, would cost more than $1.2 billion, an amount that is not close to being feasible, considering the entire five-county PennDOT District 10 receives roughly $82 million a year for all of its operations.
Instead, Amato said the study is looking at everything from small items such as signage, speed limits and traffic lights, to larger projects such as climbing lanes, road widening, curve realignments, intersection changes and more.
She said a consulting firm is currently working on the study, and the public is urged to complete an online survey before the March 6 deadline to let planners know about any concerns along the 37-mile stretch of Route 28. To access the survey, visit www.Route28CorridorStudy.com.
Amato said those taking the survey can mark specific areas of the road on a map that are in need of improvements.
“Whatever you think needs looked at and addressed,” she said. “I want to make sure we as Clarion County get our input in.”
She noted that those who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing to win $50.
In addition to the survey, Amato said the consultants will interview various community stakeholders at a series of meetings next Wednesday at stops in Brookville, New Bethlehem and Kittanning.
She said the hope is to complete the study in June or July. A steering committee comprised of representatives from all three counties will then review the study, and the consultants will develop a mini-transportation improvement plan related to Route 28 for PennDOT’s use.
In Clarion County, Amato noted that among the areas already being looked at along Route 28 include the Fishbasket area in Redbank Township (Clarion County) where the Redbank Trail crosses Route 28, as well as the area in front of Redbank Valley High School and the intersection with Route 536 near Mayport.
“I’m excited to see how this turns out,” she told New Bethlehem officials.
New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows suggested that the traffic information collected for the study could be a valuable asset for the borough when it comes to attracting business and economic development.
Additional details from last night’s meeting will be published in next week’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator.