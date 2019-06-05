RIMERSBURG – Union School District has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2019 at Union High School.
Samantha Runyan is this year’s valedictorian, while Marli Hawk is the class salutatorian.
Union will hold its graduation program at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the high school campus.
Runyan is the daughter of Brian and Susan Runyan of Rimersburg.
Her school activities have included marching band, National Honor Society, Art Club, prom committee, schools musicals and she has been a volunteer with Union youth football.
Her future plans are to attend Youngstown State University Honors College to obtain a degree in psychology.
Hawk is the daughter of Dana and Beth Hawk of Sligo.
Her activities have included volleyball, track, National Honor Society, student council, prom committee, Travel Club, Language Club, Sports Club, Roundball Club, Little Dribblers basketball camp coach, Bible school helper at Sligo Presbyterian Church and the American Red Cross blood drive.
Hawk plans to attend Gannon University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in biology on a Pre-PA track in hopes to become a physician assistant.