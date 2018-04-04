NEW BETHLEHEM – Following three motions and much discussion, the Redbank Valley School Board earlier this week once again made changes to the mandatory budget support required of all extra-curricular activities.
Acting before a capacity crowd of district residents gathered inside the high school library on Monday evening, the first motion presented was to reduce the required budget contribution to 5 percent this year and then add 1 percent in each successive year to a maximum of 10 percent. The second motion was for a flat yearly rate of 5 percent. Both motions failed in a 2-7 vote with board members Don Nair and Bill Reddinger in favor.
In a 5-4 vote, the third motion called for a reduction to a yearly 5 percent rate, and set the required contribution to the athletic director’s salary for which team sports are responsible at $5,000 rather than the full $39,000. Board members Chad Shaffer, Ann Kopnitsky, Nair and Reddinger voted against the motion.
“The athletic director budgeted cost for all sports was established by the board at $5,000,” Redbank Valley superintendent Michael Drzewiecki explained on Tuesday, noting that the district’s 18 sports programs will now be responsible for 5 percent of their share of that budgeted cost. “The per sport allocation is $277.78 ($5,000 divided by 18). As the self-funding percentage is reduced to 5 percent, the actual cost per sport is $13.89 (5 percent of $277.78).”
Addressing the crowd that had gathered to oppose the rumored elimination of all extra-curriculars next year, Shaffer recapped a meeting held last week with with coaches and booster representatives. He reported that while some bigger fundraising efforts were successful, representatives thought that the dollar amounts required by each group were “not sustainable and unreasonable.”
He also said that the representatives voiced concern about the lack of participation from many parents in fundraising efforts and that the end of the season bills had yet to be received.
“We told them then that there was no plan to get rid of sports at Redbank — contrary to rumor, not one school board member that I’m aware of wants to get rid of sports,” Shaffer said.
Reddinger also addressed the crowd, stating that while he was “disappointed” by the number of rumors suggesting the board’s desire to cut extra-curriculars, he was glad to see so many residents present at this meeting so they could dispell any misinformation. He went on to say that the concerned citizens “could help their cause greatly by selling the district and selling the [proposed] tax increase to the general public.”
The board also discussed soliciting the aide of willing writers and reinvestigating the possibility of grants to help defray the costs of some current programs.
“I’m not asking to hire a grant writer; I know we definitely can’t afford that,” board member Darren Bain said, suggesting that the district solicit the help of individuals who would write grants for a percentage fee of what they bring in. “That’s a win-win for everyone. It looks like there is money out there. Let’s go get it.”
Prior to the vote, the board heard comments from a few district residents regarding extra-curriculars and administrative responsibilities.
Resident Ben Kundick Sr. pointed out that most of the people in the room benefitted from their parents having to only pay taxes and not additional fees for extra-curricular activities. It was the extra-curriculars over the years that brought recognition and prestige to the Redbank Valley School District, he added.
Resident Ted Wells said that after a quick look at the budget, he wondered if “mismanagement” of funds wasn’t the issue.
“There are cuts that can be made, and they need to come from the top,” Wells said, citing an increase in superintendent and principal, general property and liability insurance and other professional service costs, but a decrease in athletic program costs. “Don’t start with the athletics and try to make cuts where cuts don’t need to be made.”
Resident Kara Raybuck addressed the board about some longstanding concerns that she had mentioned on other occasions.
“I’ve gone back through my notes to May 2017 to be able to bring our community up to speed in regards to our district,” Raybuck said, discussing issues ranging from class sizes, sixth-graders possibly being moved to the high school, lack of teacher support and special education where the administration has responded insufficiently or not at all. “I’ve watched us transition from a board that made significant decisions based on inaccurate information to a board that questions the accuracy of the information, but never seems to be provided with fair answers.”
After offering a number of examples of district shortcomings and apparent lack of leadership, Raybuck ended her statement by saying, “I’ve mentioned a lack of leadership many times over the last year, and here I am again. Mr. Drzewiecki, as a member of this community, I’m asking that you resign from your position. I cannot see where this culture you have created can be turned around.”
Raybuck’s statement was met with applause from the audience.
Following the meeting, the Redbank Valley Sports Boosters issued the following statement in response to the evening’s proceedings:
“It is important to recognize the parents and students who have voiced their opinions and concerns and by the attendance at the board meeting Monday night. One could see the passion and support that our community has for all extra-curricular activities at Redbank Valley. It is equally important to thank the entire school board for meeting and listening to our concerns over the last nine months. We only wish we could have met before the original policy was put in place and maybe this could have been resolved months ago.
“Some board members will say the programs are not paying enough, and some coaches/advisors will say they should not be paying anything, and that is why residents pay local taxes. You can look at it as a win or a loss for either or both sides, but ultimately what we and the board wanted to accomplish is and should be the only goal for the district and the community, which is to do what’s best for the children of Redbank Valley. We feel for now that has been accomplished.”
Other Business
• Following a lengthy discussion on whether or not to seek bids for the equipment or utilize the COSTARS and PEPPM programs, board members approved the purchase of door security alarms through MVS Security Services at a cost of $31,032; 45 security cameras and one server through Advanced Solutions at a cost of $30,048; and door security screens through Kane Security at a cost of $39,000.
The purchase of the screens was approved pending the approval of Kane Security as a COSTARS vendor. Vendors for the alarms and camera have already been approved through COSTARS and PEPPM respectively.
• Using Title funds, board members approved for the district to move forward with planning the summer school program, with a minimum of eight students per section.
• The district’s single and general purpose audit as of June 30, 2017, presented by Troese and Associates, was approved. Business manager Stephanie Smith noted that the audit showed the district’s deficit at approximately $1,078,000.
• Operating budgets for Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 and the Clarion County Career Center were approved for the 2018-19 school year.
• Corbin Anderson and Erika Anthony were added to the substitute teacher and cafeteria aide lists respectively.
• Holly Kijowski was hired as a five-and-a-half hour LPN nurse aide at a total annual cost of $21,054.03, and Kelly McElhattan as a five-and-a-half hour classroom aide at a rate of $9.71 per hour, with a projected total cost of $10,740.
