NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley School District officials Monday evening approved the district’s budget for the 2019-20 school year, which includes a property tax increase for residents.
In an 8-1 vote (school director Linda Ferringer was present via phone), the school board approved the proposed final budget for the upcoming school year in the amount of $18,550,314, which represents an increase of about $67,132 over the 2018-19 proposed final budget of $18,483,182. School board director Dee Bell cast the lone dissenting vote.
The district expects to generate revenues of $17,712,597, up 1.3 percent from the 2018-19 budget’s revenue of $17,284,308, according to district business manager Cheryl Motter. This still leaves a deficit of approximately $837,000 in the 2019-20 budget.
Along with approving the budget, the board also approved the second reading of the district’s property tax rates for the 2019-20 school year, which include a tax increase to the maximum index of 3.4 percent for residents in Clarion and Armstrong counties. The increase will raise taxes in Clarion County to 33.7497 mills, up 1.1097 mills from the current rate of 32.64 mills, and 24.7228 mills in Armstrong County, up 0.773 mills from the current rate of 23.9499 mills.
During the discussion prior to the vote, school director Jason Barnett asked Motter for the exact amount the tax increase would generate. Motter indicated that the most the district could expect at a 90 percent collection rate was $82,018.
Barnett then pointed out that the $82,000 generated through a tax increase is still drastically short of the $837,000 deficit the district is facing in the upcoming year.
“We have an $82,000 real estate tax increase that can’t even keep up with our increases in expenditures,” he said. “We all have to start thinking about these numbers and what they really mean.”
Further comparing the budget figures to the expected revenue, Barnett estimated that it would take “about a 35 to 45 percent tax increase to balance the budget.”
“To do everything as we’re doing it right now, we need a referendum to pass that’s going to be somewhere in that range,” Barnett continued, noting that last year’s failed referendum only proposed a 15 percent tax increase. “As a community, we are going to have to focus and get together, but you have to be thinking about what those numbers are. We need another $800,000 to $900,000; that’s a substantial tax increase.”
Following the meeting, Redbank Valley superintendent Dr. John Mastillo said of the budget vote, “I think we looked at being conservative in expenses and reduced where we could. Our goal is to finish next year under budget.”
In other budget related matters, the school board also approved the second reading of Section 511 Per Capita rates for the following townships/municipalities for the 2019-20 school year. They are as follows: $10 per head for Redbank Township (Armstrong), Madison Township (Armstrong), Mahoning Township and Monroe Township; and $5 per head for Hawthorn Borough, New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township, Redbank Township (Clarion) and South Bethlehem Borough.
Additionally, the Section 679 Per Capita tax was set at $5 per head, the Oak Hall Monroe Township Per Capita tax at $15 per head, the occupation tax at $10 per head, the Earned Income Tax at 0.05 percent and the Real Estate Transfer Tax at 1 percent.
These fixed rates are the same as last year and the district has no control over them.
Also during the June 3 meeting, board members voted to change the approach for managing district security.
While keeping spending at approximately $100,000 per year, the allocation of security funds will be changed. Instead of spending the full $100,000 on personnel, the district will now spend $50,000 on personnel and $50,000 for physical security upgrades to district buildings.
School director Dee Bell voiced his concern that the reallocation meant cutting security staff by 50 percent.
Bell reminded other board members that security experts told the district that the best source of security was personnel.
“The security we had yesterday is going to be cut by 50 percent,” Bell said. “That’s a big cut.”
Board members voted 6-3 to approve the measure, with Bell, Dr. Donald Nair and Bill Reddinger voting no.
Other Business
• The first reading of the following board policies were approved: Policy 827, Conflict of Interest; Policy 906, Public Complaints; Policy 918 Title I Parental Involvement.
• School board members approved the Homestead/Farmstead Exclusion Resolution for the 2019-20 school year.
• The district’s membership into the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools was approved at an annual cost of $990.
• A contract was renewed with Source for Teachers to call and monitor substitute teachers, aides and secretaries.
School director Bill Reddinger voted against the motion.
• The school board approved an agreement between the district and the Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 Teacher Consortium to recruit, screen, train and certify individuals with bachelor’s degrees as emergency substitute teachers at a fee of $625 through June 30, 2020.
• A one-year contract renewal was approved for district cafeteria manager David Reitz at a total annual cost of $71,004. The new contract is effective July 1 through June 30, 2020.
In related matters, the board also renewed a contract with North Clarion County School District for shared services provided by Reitz. As part of the agreement, Reitz will work three days per week at Redbank Valley (60 percent) and two days per week at North Clarion.
The motion passed in a 8-1 vote, with Barnett in opposition.
• In a 7-2 vote — with school directors Dr. Donald Nair and Dee Bell in opposition — board members approved an agreement with Justin Moore to provide athletic trainer services to the district at a cost not to exceed $35,000 in salary and $6,990 in benefits.
• Board members agreed to discontinue the position of crossing guard.
They explained that alterations in the bus route mean that the affected students will no longer be crossing the street.
• District officials voted not to replace an elementary teacher as a result of retirement effective July 1.
According to Mastillo, the district anticipates a savings of $86,139.72 by not replacing the staff member.
• The resignations of Sherri McGinnis as superintendent confidential secretary and school board secretary were approved effective June 30.
The resignations of highly qualified aide Shallah Veronesi, effective May 24, and junior high cheer coach Angie Kinnard were also accepted.
• Jack Burford was added to the bus/van driver list, and Jacob Dougherty was approved as a football volunteer.
• Erica Bowersox and Cassandra Faulk were hired as Pre-K through third grade summer school teachers at a total cost of $1,557.53 each.
Joan McCauley and Keli Dubia were hired as summer school aides at a total cost of $813.98 each.