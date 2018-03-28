NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley School District voters will be asked this May to approve a 13 percent property tax hike.
During a special meeting on Wednesday, March 21, the Redbank Valley School Board voted to submit a referendum question as per Act I, seeking voter approval of a tax increase in excess of the index up to 13 percent in both Armstrong and Clarion counties.
“Act I is the legislation that defines the protocol for property tax increases for school districts,” Redbank Valley School District superintendent Michael Drzewiecki explained to the board.
According to Drzewiecki, Act I allows for three possible options for generating revenue in relation to district property taxes. The first option would allow Redbank Valley to raise property taxes to the current 3.5 percent index. The second option, which was approved by board members at the January meeting, had the district apply for state-reimbursed exceptions.
While the district has not received an official reply regarding its application for exceptions, Drzewiecki reported following the meeting on Monday that he anticipates the district to be approved for approximately $80,000 in exceptions to the referendum.
The third option, Drzewiecki explained last week, requires the district to put a referendum question on the May primary ballot asking Redbank Valley voters to vote yes or no to raising taxes beyond the index.
“That’s what we’re here to deal with this evening,” Drzewiecki told the board, adding later that the deadline for filing a referendum question for county ballots was Monday, March 26. “A decision by the board was required.”
During last week’s discussion, Drzewiecki shared numbers that compared revenue generated by raising taxes to the index to revenue generated by raising taxes to the 13 percent allowed by the referendum.
Based on a 90 percent collection rate, district revenue went from a total of $83,327.57 in Armstrong and Clarion counties to a total $307,929 in both counties.
The millage increase in both scenarios would be a 0.8099 mill increase for Armstrong County, and a 1.1148 mill increase for Clarion County to the index and a 2.1983 mill increase for Armstrong and a 2.9841 mill increase for Clarion for the referendum.
In addition to the question, the referendum on the May 15 ballot in both counties will be accompanied by a non-legal interpretative statement provided by the district explaining in part that if a majority of district voters vote “no” to the referendum question, no school property tax increase above the index would occur. But in order for the school district to make up the funds for the increases, it would have to reduce other expenses “through the laying off of professional and non-professional staff, reductions to student curricular and extra-curricular activities including reductions to athletic programs, reductions to instructional equipment and supplies used within the schools and a reduction of student technology purchases and services.”
Voicing his support for the referendum, board member Dee Bell said, “I don’t see what it hurts because it’s going to show us where our voters are at.”
The motion to submit a referendum question passed in a split 7-2 vote with board members Ann Kopnitsky and Heath Copenhaver voting no via phone and Skype respectively.
With the decision to go to referendum settled, Drzewiecki said on Monday that the next step in the budgeting process is for the district’s finance committee to establish long-term financial planning relative to the 2018-19 budget and to “ensure long-term fiscal strength for the Redbank Valley School District.”
In other business during last week’s meeting, the board unanimously approved to make up the March 21 snow day on Monday, April 2. Wednesday, March 28 will be a half day for students, and school will not be in session Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30 for the Easter holiday. Regular classes will resume April 2.
