NEW BETHLEHEM – Residents in the Redbank Valley School District should expect to pay more in school taxes for the 2018-19 school year.
During its regular meeting on May 7, the Redbank Valley School Board approved the district’s proposed final budget for the upcoming school year, which included a tax rate increase to the maximum index of 3.5 percent.
The vote to approve the first reading of the new tax rates was passed unanimously by the nine board members, with Heath Copenhavor voting via Skype call.
The projected increase will raise tax rates in Clarion County to 32.6448 mills, up from the current rate of 31.53 mills, and 23.9499 mills in Armstrong County, up from the current rate of 23.14 mills.
According to Redbank Valley business manager Stephanie Smith following the meeting, the district is expecting to net $83,327.57 from the tax increase to the maximum index.
“This is a proposed final budget, so we could only show a 3.5 percent [tax] increase,” Smith said, explaining that tax rates could change depending on the outcome of the voter referendum on May 15. “We will publicly advertise this budget and adopt the final budget next month.”
The proposed final budget for next school year totals $18,483,182, which increased $486,406 from the previous year’s budget and decreased slightly from the 2018-19 preliminary budget of $18,756,964 that was approved back in February.
Smith credited the $273,782 difference from the 2018-19 preliminary budget to the proposed final budget to decreases in projected health and life insurance costs and increases in Career Center and Intermediate Unit expenses, just to name a few.
The projected final budget does not include necessary security equipment updates to any of the three buildings or the high school track replacement project, which will be paid for out of the general fund balance.
Even with the tax increase to the index, Smith pointed out that the current proposed budget anticipates revenues of $17,284,308, still leaving the district with a nearly $1.2 million deficit.
“We’re going to see what we can do to bring that deficit down,” Smith continued, noting the importance of the district’s finance committee and its open communication with administration and staff.
The motion to pass the proposed final budget passed in a split 5-4 vote with board members Dee Bell, Linda Ferringer, Ann Kopnitsky and Don Nair voting no.
Also during Monday evening’s meeting, the board voted to establish a student parking fee at the high school at a cost of $50 per year or $25 per semester.
The vote was also split 5-4 with board members Bell, Kopnitsky, Copenhaver and Carrie Adams in opposition.
In his report to the board, student representative Peyton Kirkpatrick spoke against the proposed parking fee by sharing a survey he conducted with the student body.
“When students were asked why they drove to school, 56 percent responded by saying they had school-affiliated obligations either before or after the school day,” Kirkpatrick said. He also pointed out that other reasons for students driving to school include after-school appointments that would require one or both parents missing work to keep.
Kirkpatrick also said that 80 percent of the students surveyed felt that a fee of $10 or less would be fair for parking.
Prior to the vote, Bell voiced his appreciation for Kirkpatrick’s work and voiced his opposition to the parking fee.
“I just don’t like this nickel and diming students,” he said.
In other business, board members passed a motion directing the sixth grade committee to proceed with discussions about moving sixth grade to the high school, utilizing a middle school (sixth through eighth grade) model.
Following the meeting, Bell explained that the committee had dismissed the idea of building onto the Intermediate School building for extra space, and was leaning instead toward moving sixth grade to the high school.
“We explored all options, [and] weighed the pros and cons,” Bell said. He added that the committee’s primary concern was that the board would approve busing all sixth-graders to and from the high school. “Everything fell into place here; we just have to meet now and finalize things.”
He pointed out, however, that plans are still preliminary and there would be no changes for next year.
“We already said this was going to be at least a two-year plan,” he continued. “We look by next year to have it implemented.”
After Copenhaver left the meeting, the motion passed in a 7-1 vote, with Kopnitsky voting no.
High school principal Amy Rupp said the next step in the process will be to have a public meeting to discuss plans for moving sixth grade to the high school. No date for the meeting has been set.
Other Business
• In a 3-6 vote, a motion to raise the student activity fee to $75 per student or $150 per family of three or more students for the 2018-19 school year failed. Bell, Kopnitsky, Nair, Shaffer, Copenhaver and Adams voted no.
• Board members also accepted a resurfacing bid for the high school track from Nagle Athletics in the amount of $418,035. The money for this project will come out of the district’s fund balance.
The vote was also split 5-4 with Kopnitsky, Nair, Ferringer and Bill Reddinger voting no.
• The first reading of Section 511 Per Capita rates for the following townships/municipalities for the upcoming school year were approved as follows: $10 per head for Redbank Township (Armstrong), Madison Township (Armstrong), Mahoning Township and Monroe Township; and $5 per head for Hawthorn Borough, New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township, Redbank Township (Clarion) and South Bethlehem Borough.
Additionally, the Section 679 Per Capita tax was set at $5 per head, the occupation tax at $10 per head, the Earned Income Tax at 0.05 percent and the Real Estate Transfer Tax at 1 percent.
These rates are the same as last year.
• S&T Bank, First United National Bank, Northwest Trust Bank, Clarion County Community Bank, PA Invest Program, PLGIT, RBC Dain Rauscher and NexTier Bank were retained as district depositories.
In addition, the Law Offices of William Hager III LLC was retained as the district’s solicitor at an annual retainer fee of $2,200 and $200 per hour after
• A natural gas contract for the supply of natural gas from July 1 to June 30, 2019 was awarded to South Jersey Energy at a cost of $2.801 per dth.
• The board approved a contract with Maple Drive Consulting for school psychologist services for student evaluations at an as-needed rate of $250 for evaluations without testing and $450 for evaluations with formal testing.
• The following bids were approved for the 2018-19 school year: maintenance supplies, $24,547.32; industrial arts, $14,705.85; and extra-curricular bids, $27,446.12.
• A list of 57 graduating seniors was approved as the Class of 2018.
• Board members authorized the sale of personalized bricks to generate district revenue dedicated to student activities expenditures.
• Dr. Stephen Jaworski was retained as district dentist for the upcoming school year at a cost of $4 per exam, and Dr. Brandon Doverspike was retained as district physician at a cost of $6.50 per exam.
• The resignations of high school math teacher Denise Troupe, effective June 5 due to retirement, and Leslie Minich as district substitute teacher caller, effective June 1, were accepted.
• Jeri Skinner and Erika Anthony were hired as cafeteria aides for two-and-a-half hours per day at a total annual cost of $4,408.27.
• One full-time speech teacher position and one full-time special education supervisor position were established for the 2018-19 school year. These services will no longer be contracted.
• Suzanne Erickson was hired as a part-time — three days per week — school psychologist on Step 11 at a cost of $61,369.19 for the upcoming year.
