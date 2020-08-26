NEW BETHLEHEM – At a special meeting on Aug. 18, called to deal with ongoing staff needs, members of the Redbank Valley School Board voted not to hire a K-2 special education teacher.
Addressing the issue at a prior meeting, district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo explained that the position was needed because the number of primary students requiring individual plans, as well as their needs, has increased.
At its meeting last Tuesday, however, the board voted to create, but not to hire new staff to fill the position. Members also voted to not fill a vacancy created by a recent resignation due to retirement.
Speaking after the meeting, Mastillo said, that faced with a K-2 special education position, the resignation and continuing budgetary constraints, board members wanted the administration to move or reassign staff from within to cover both positions.
“The end result is that we are moving kindergarten and first grade from five teachers to four teachers each,” Mastillo said. “That allowed us to reassign some staff to cover for both the vacancy and the special education needs.”
He explained that this means that the district lost one teacher due to attrition.
“I think that our teachers have been really resilient and will step up and make things happen,” Mastillo said of the reassignments, adding that the district is not neglecting its legal or educational obligations.
“Administratively we will work through and provide the best educational environment for our students given our resources,” he said.
Other Business
• The amended Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan was approved to reflect updated requirements and guidelines.
• The resignation of high school music and band director Sarah Williams was accepted, effective Aug. 13.
• Board members approved the recalling of Eli Terwilliger as high school music and band director effective Aug. 17.
• Approval was given for the superintendent to advertise for a long-term speech pathologist substitute for a 110-day position for the 2020-21 school year.
• Corbin Anderson was hired as a long-term substitute teacher on a per diem basis for a total cost of $267.27 daily.
• Madison Nugent was hired as the head cheerleading advisor at a total cost of $3,933.92.
• Becca Dougherty was also approved as a volunteer volleyball coach.