NEW BETHLEHEM – As budget talks continue, and in light of a deficit projected at a little more than $800,000 based on initial reviews of the budget for the upcoming school year, the Redbank Valley School Board earlier this week voted to take preliminary steps toward deficit reduction for the 2019-2020 school year.
In two separate votes during their regular meeting Monday evening, board members approved motions to allow the district to increase tax millage at a rate that will exceed the 3.5 percent index for next school year as per the Act I Resolution, as well as to submit exceptions for retirement, special education and debt service as per the Pennsylvania Department of Education timeline.
Board member Dee Bell cast the lone opposition vote for raising taxes above the index.
Clarifying the vote on the question of tax increases above the tax index, board president Dr. Chad Shaffer said following the meeting that Monday night’s vote does not mean that district taxes will necessarily increase.
“It allows us the flexibility to request exceptions from the state to be able to raise [taxes] above the index,” Shaffer explained.
District officials noted that in accordance with the Department of Education’s timeline, a vote to request exceptions must be presented to the state before Feb. 5.
Once submitted, the state must respond to the district’s request by March 27, or 55 days prior to the Primary Election.
“We need to hear back from the state about the exceptions — whether we get them and to what extent,” Shaffer said.
When asked about the need to consider raising district taxes above the index, Shaffer pointed out that the district’s five-year budgetary projection shows that the fund balance will be depleted in less than five years.
“We need to both reduce expenses and increase revenue faster than we have in recent years,” he explained. “Increasing [taxes] just to the Act I Index simply does not provide enough relief.”
Although Shaffer noted preliminary budget analysis and development is “still very much ongoing,” he said the district is currently looking at a more than $800,000 deficit for the 2019-2020 school year.
“I think we’re in an extremely difficult position where unfortunately we can’t increase revenue as much as we may like, or enough to get us to the average district our size,” Shaffer said. “We have to look for exceptions, legislative relief, referendums or significant reductions in our expenses.”
Following up on discussion and a vote held at last month’s meeting rejecting the possibility of the district making Narcan available, board member Bill Reddinger made a motion to reconsider the proposal.
Noting the legitimate concerns raised by fellow board members regarding cost and possible side effects of administering the drug, Reddinger relayed a conversation he had with an emergency room physician supporting the availability of the anti-overdose drug.
“He said that Mrs. [Carrie] Adams is correct that a person who receives Narcan is subject to vomiting, convulsions or violent reactions,” Reddinger said. “But the next response from the ER doctor was, ‘other than that, if you don’t give it to them they’re dead.’”
Pointing out that the original motion only called for further investigation of the possibility of developing an administrative policy that would allow Narcan to be placed in the schools, board member Jason Barnett made a motion to table the motion and discussion. The motion to table was approved in a 5-4 vote.
Other Business
• District superintendent John Mastillo will host a “Coffee and Conversation” event on Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Redbank Valley Community Center.
The public is invited to attend the informal gathering to talk about the school, the community and how the two will move forward together.
• High school teacher Blane Gold was unanimously hired as head varsity football coach at a total cost of $5,946.99.
• March 15 was approved as a snow make-up day.
• The following board representatives were approved: Carrie Adams, legislative representative; Dr. Don Nair and Linda Ferringer, Career Center representatives; and Ann Kopnitsky, Intermediate Unit representative.
• The 2019 calendar of board work sessions and meetings was amended to include a combined work session and regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
• Board members approved an agreement with Clarion Family Therapy Inc.
• Permission was granted for the district to host a VEX IQ Robotics Tournament on Feb. 23.
• The board directed the administration to make arrangements to sell old uni-vents, lockers and a refrigerator as scrap.
• The resignations of school counselor Debra Boozer, high school teacher Molly Greenawalt, child specific aide Sally Ryan and cafeteria aide Bobbi McGuire were accepted.
• Corbin Anderson was hired as a long-term science/agriculture substitute until the end of the school year.
In addition, Jaclyn Snyder was added to the substitute secretary and cafeteria aide lists.
• The board approved the transfer of 25 sick days for Mastillo from his previous place of employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.