NEW BETHLEHEM – Peanut Butter Festival plans and the election of a new board president dominated the discussion at last Thursday’s meeting of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Having previously decided that the annual Peanut Butter Festival would be condensed to a one-day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 19, chamber members have been working out logistics with an eye toward crowd size and social distancing.
With some concern as to whether the annual parade should continue, board members listened as chamber member Lisa Goth offered her support for the continuation of the event.
“People, at this point, just want to have something. They’re tired of seeing canceled or postponed,” Goth said, reiterating that she had previously volunteered to plan parade details. “You have a volunteer here saying that I’ll do what needs to be done.”
One area of concern is the request form for the closure of Route 28/66 (Broad Street) for the duration of the parade. The form, which has to be approved by PennDOT, asks for an estimated number of spectators and participants, and based on that information could be rejected.
“The worst case scenario is that they say no, and we don’t have the permit,” Goth said, pointing out that if the road closure is rejected, the parade could possibly be rerouted to the upper end of Penn Street. “It’s not ideal, but it’s something.”
Board member Amanda Coon suggested that Goth complete the request form for the parade permit and present it to the board for approval before submission.
Chamber board secretary Rich McGarrity reminded the group that requests have to be received by Harrisburg at least 60 days prior to the event.
A discussion also ensued regarding the availability of parking for participants in the Knight Cruisers Car Cruise at the festival.
Because the festival is slated for a Saturday, Coon pointed out that the usual parking at Redbank Chevrolet would not be available since Saturday is a normal business day for the dealership.
Mentioning other points to consider, board member Austin Blose said that the Knight Cruisers often bring as many as 400 cars and prefer to keep the event along the creek on Water Street.
“They are really set on keeping it down here,” he said.
Also during the July 9 meeting, chamber members welcomed a new president to lead the board of directors.
After accepting the resignation of president Ryan Wells, the five chamber board members present at last week’s meeting unanimously elected Blose to fill the top seat.
In other business, the chamber also briefly discussed the group’s annual Big Buck Contest that takes place during hunting season in November.
This year, Blose pointed out, the first day of buck and doe seasons begin on the same day, Saturday, Nov. 28. Since more hunters could be in the woods for the upcoming season, he suggested that the chamber consider expanding the contest to include younger hunters who would be hunting for doe.
“Normally, [the two seasons] start on different Saturdays,” Blose said. “There’s going to be a higher percentage of participation in hunting season in general — especially because of coronavirus.”
Chamber member Gordon Barrows, who is a member of the Bug Buck committee, said he would take Blose’s suggestion back to the other contest organizers, including members of the New Bethlehem Fire Company which works with the chamber on the event.