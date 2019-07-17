NEW BETHLEHEM – Despite not having a quorum to take official action at its meeting last week, the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce heard reports and plans on past and future chamber events.
During the committee reports, chamber board member Gordon Barrows provided a report of the chamber’s annual Independence Day celebration that was held in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park on July 3.
“Everything went off extremely well,” Barrows said, crediting event organizer Austin Blose with soliciting an array of food vendors and recruiting the services of an area face painter for this year’s festivities.
Chamber members noted that attendees also seemed to enjoy the return of local band Son of Leroy, as well as the fireworks display presented by PyroExtreme.
“Everyone’s saying how good the grand finale was,” chamber president Ryan Wells said of the fireworks show. “It was awesome.”
“We were very pleased and are looking forward to next year,” Barrows added.
Next, the chamber turned its attention to two upcoming events — the Peanut Butter Festival and the annual Big Buck Contest.
Regarding the Peanut Butter Festival, chamber board member Amanda Coon reported that the schedule is set for the three-day event — which will be held Sept. 20-22 — and sponsorship letters are ready to be sent out.
With the final schedule in place, Barrows said that he is working to have the festival’s website and social media pages updated with the latest information prior to the start of the Clarion County Fair.
“Oddly, as people are coming in for the fair, they’re visiting the chamber’s website as well,” he said. “We want to be sure we’re taking advantage of that traffic as much as possible.”
Barrows also briefly recapped the events of a recent public meeting that was held at Zack’s Restaurant for festival planning. Among the topics discussed by attendees were the placement of signs and banners throughout the local area advertising the festival, the possibility of adding new merchandise to the chamber tent, adding more activities for children and more.
“We heard some really positive and interesting feedback from the public,” he said. “We will be reviewing that as a board and going through to implement and answer those questions.”
Barrows also noted that the chamber was pleased to hear that a few previous sponsors of the festival have already committed their support again this year.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without local businesses and their support,” Barrows said.
“The community’s always been a good support for the festival,” Coon agreed.
The next public planning meeting for the Peanut Butter Festival will be held tonight, Wednesday, July 17, at 6 p.m. at Zack’s Restaurant.
A final point of discussion for chamber members at their July 11 meeting was the annual Big Buck Contest, which will be held this November.
According to Barrows, who helps organize the event, one concern of the committee is the possible impact the recent changes in state hunting laws will have on ticket sales for the contest.
Rather than having the weekend following Thanksgiving as days to sell tickets for the start of hunting season the following Monday, Pennsylvania hunters are now allowed to hunt beginning Saturday. This means that tickets for the contest will likely have to be sold on Thanksgiving or Black Friday in order to catch this year’s weekend hunters.
“It makes it tough to set a stand out anywhere because that is Thanksgiving and Black Friday,” Wells said. “No one wants to sit there, but that’s when you’re going to get a lot of those sales.”
Despite the concerns, Barrows said event organizers will do their best to adapt to the changes in the hunting schedule.