NEW BETHLEHEM – With the event less than two months away, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce members last week unveiled the schedule for the 2018 Peanut Butter Festival, which includes a full weekend packed with returning events and some new twists.
The Peanut Butter Festival will be held Sept. 14-16 at New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park.
According to chamber member Dianna Brothers, the Peanut Butter Festival will kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14 with crafters and vendors, as well as early bird registration for the event’s popular wine walk at Redbank Chevrolet.
“The wine walk seems to be pretty darn good this year,” Brothers said, noting that regular registration will begin at 5 p.m.
Attention will turn to the park’s stage at 6 p.m. for the crowning of the 2018 Peanut Butter Festival Queen, which currently has 10 local contestants vying for up to $2,000 in scholarship money sponsored by the J.M. Smucker peanut butter factory.
“We are very excited about that,” Brothers said of the large number of queen contestants.
Brothers added that one major change for Friday night is the addition of the festival’s annual fireworks display, which has been moved from its original time slot on Saturday evening.
“The fireworks could be like a kick-off for the festival,” Brothers said, adding that festival organizers hope wine walk participants will stay in town for the fireworks. “We think it will be a good move.”
Live entertainment by local band Son of Leroy will also take place on the stage.
Festival events will resume bright and early on Saturday, Sept. 15 with the annual 5K, mountain bike race and peanut butter cook-off. Craft and food vendors will be open all day in the park, along with an inflatable carnival from 4 to 8 p.m.
The parade will step off at 3 p.m. and make its way down the length of Broad Street.
New to Saturday’s line-up, Brothers said, is a hot wing eating contest set to take place on the park stage at 11:30 a.m., hosted by Zack’s restaurant.
“The wings’ sauce will include the top five hottest peppers in the world,” Austin Blose of Zack’s told chamber members.
Zack’s will also be set up on the festival grounds serving up a variety of fresh wings all weekend long — including an original sauce created specifically with the peanut butter festival in mind. A portion of the proceeds from sales will go back to the Redbank Valley Chamber.
“We’re really excited about this,” Brothers said, noting that a wing vendor has not been at the festival for several years. “People are looking for unique food.”
Saturday’s events will close with a performance from country band Everett Lee and the Underground Stampede on the park’s stage from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
In addition to crafters and vendors, Sunday’s events include the motorcycle cruise, tractor show, Knight Cruisers Car Cruise, local stage talent, New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department chicken dinner, duck race and more.
“The duck race will have a new look,” Brothers said, explaining that a new giant rubber duck will join a slew of new smaller rubber ducks on Red Bank Creek for the race.
Additionally, chamber member Mary Benton noted that the festival’s annual coloring contest also received a bit of a makeover this year.
“It’s not a talent contest; just the luck of the draw,” she said, adding that winners will be chosen by a number drawing. The contest is open to colorers of all ages — with first place winning a $25 gift certificate to the chamber’s festival merchandise tent, second place winning two wristbands to the inflatable carnival and third place winning a jar of Smuckers peanut butter.
With the festival weekend quickly approaching, Brothers said on Monday that the chamber is looking for volunteers to help in the chamber tent. The next public festival meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29 at Zack’s restaurant along Wood Street in New Bethlehem.
“This will probably be the last meeting before the festival,” Brothers told the chamber.
For more information on the Peanut Butter Festival, visit www.redbankchamber.com.
In other business during the July 12 meeting, chamber member Tim Murray deemed the organization’s Fourth of July fireworks display a success.
“It was very nice,” Murray said, adding that the weather once again cooperated for the event and a large crowd gathered in Gumtown Park for the firework display, presented by Ace Pyro. “I never hear anything bad about our fireworks.”
Several local vendors, including Zack’s, set up booths in the park prior to the fireworks, offering snacks to spectators while they waited. Similar to their pledge for the Peanut Butter Festival, Zack’s donated part of their sales with the chamber.
Murray explained, however, that if the chamber would like the same show next year, it would probably be looking at a cost increase of approximately $1,000.
“They have not increased the cost in several years,” he said, noting that Ace Pyro offered a 15 percent discount if the chamber signed a three-year contract with them.
Chamber members agreed to wait until after the annual golf outing fundraiser in September to make a final decision.
