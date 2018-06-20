NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce heard preliminary plans last week for its annual golf outing that will be held later this summer.
According to event co-chairmen Tyler Ruby and Ty Poster, this year’s tournament features several changes from previous outings, starting with the date and location of the event. This year’s golf outing will be held Sept. 8 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course, rather than in May as in previous years.
“I think late summer is a great time to have it,” Ruby said, noting that golfers are looking for an excuse to get out on the course one last time before the end of the season and the weather is typically better in September. He also said that the later date decreases the the possibility of conflicting golf outings sponsored by other organizations.
Providing a breakdown of possible costs and revenue for the annual golf outing, which is held to offset the costs of the chamber’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display, Ruby mentioned the importance of keeping the first place prize at $1,000 to maintain the “wow-factor” of the event.
In addition to other prizes for second and third place, Ruby also mentioned the addition of a prize for the 13th place team to keep players who might not be the best golfers interested in the competition and give them something to play for.
“It’s more luck in that particular instance, but a pretty cool thing to have,” he said.
Along with the traditional 50/50 drawing and gift baskets for a Chinese auction, Ruby said this year’s golf outing will also raise revenue by featuring an array of game helps including a putting string, hits from the ladies’ tee and a buy a birdie option.
“Those little things actually do add up,” he noted.
Considering the maximum number of entry fees, tournament sponsorships, the gaming options, the 50/50 drawing and the gift baskets, Ruby estimated that the golf tournament should garner approximately $5,200 once expenses are met.
“I think that is pretty close to what we need for the fireworks, without additional sponsorship on those,” Ruby said, explaining that his estimate shows more profit than years past. “I think, at least on paper, it could be a very profitable event for us as a chamber.”
Ruby also pointed out that the event would conclude with a steak dinner prepared by local restaurant owners Zack and Austin Blose, who will grill steaks to order as teams finish their round of golf. Prizes will be awarded during the meal.
Perpetuating the tradition of a day of fun open to everyone, Ruby emphasized that the annual outing is again open to golfers of all skill levels, whether a member of the local chamber or not.
“I think it will be a great day at Clarion Oaks for us to all spend together as a chamber and network as business owners,” he said. “From mine and Ty’s standpoint, we’re super excited to get the ball moving and make some of the necessary changes that we feel need to come into play. We’re open to ideas, suggestions, concerns or considerations from anyone.”
Also during last Thursday’s meeting, chamber secretary Rich McGarrity reported on a conversation he had with Terry Beamer of Beamer Enterprises about the possibility replacing the non-working security camera on the stage at Gumtown Park.
“He [Beamer] said he could put one down there again and connect it into the borough’s system at the police department,” McGarrity said, adding that a new camera would cost approximately $1,000 from the chamber’s Peanut Butter Festival Fund. “There is I guess some vandalism that we hear about going on down there sometimes.”
No final decision on the matter was taken.
In other business, the chamber board approved two new members — Hopper Corp. (Tyler Hopper) and Shellhammer Atwood & Associates Inc./Brad Johnson Agency.
