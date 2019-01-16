NEW BETHLEHEM – With the success over the past several years of the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival’s Wine Walk, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce organizers announced last week that the event will branch off from the Peanut Butter Festival, and expand to include much more than wine.
The new Nutty Wine, Shine and Brew Fest is being planned for New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park on Saturday, May 4.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” organizer Dianna Brothers told fellow chamber members at the group’s monthly meeting on Jan. 10.
The event will abandon its “walk” through town, and be held in the park and Water Street, which will be closed off for vendors.
“It’s a festival, not a walk through town,” Brothers explained.
And not only will wineries be featured, but distilleries and breweries will also be invited to take part this year.
Proceeds from the event will be used to pay for the community’s annual Independence Day fireworks display, which is scheduled for July 3 this year.
Brothers said that the new festival will also invite several food trucks, as well as other “upscale” artisans and vendors that can enhance the experience.
Organizers are also working on offering a grand prize drawing for all those who buy tickets. One possible prize is a week’s stay in Aruba.
Brothers said that tickets for the festival will be $25 each, with a limit of 500 tickets to be sold. Tickets will be presale only, and should be available at the start of March.
In addition to the vendors, Brothers said the festival will include a central tent for registration, a Chinese auction, live music on the park’s stage, and due to the proximity to May 5, a Cinco de Mayo theme. The event will be held rain or shine.
Participants must be over the age of 21, and everyone must have a wristband and punchcard to be served at each of the vendors.
“We want to have fun and have people come and enjoy themselves,” she said. “We just need to pray for good weather.”
In other business at the chamber of commerce meeting, members discussed the upcoming annual dinner, which will be held Saturday, March 16, at the Hawthorn Fire Hall. Chinese auction items are being sought, and plans are to hold both the Chinese auction and silent auction again this year. Proceeds benefit the fireworks and the flower planter project in downtown New Bethlehem.
Officials said nominations are also being accepted for the chamber’s annual business and citizen of the year awards.
Also looking ahead, the chamber set the dates for the Community Yard Sales as June 7-8, and tentatively set the date for Customer Appreciation Day as June 28. The fireworks display will be held on July 3, while the Peanut Butter Festival is scheduled for Sept. 20-22.
