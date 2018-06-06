NEW BETHLEHEM – In the wake of a failed tax increase referendum, and faced with a looming budget deficit, the Redbank Valley School Board voted Monday evening to furlough two staff members and reduce curricular offerings.
As a result of two motions, each passing with a 6-2 vote (board member Heath Copenhaver was absent), district gifted teacher Debra Dinger and high school math teacher Megan Decker were furloughed as of July 1.
In addition, a 6-2 vote on three separate motions instructed district superintendent Michael Drzewiecki to revise the curriculums to reduce the number of courses offered in the high school’s business education, technology and engineering education, and agriculture education and science departments.
Board member Bill Reddinger was quick to point out that contrary to recent posts on social media, no program was being cut completely.
The votes followed a discussion that dominated a work session on Wednesday, May 30, regarding the need to decrease the $1.2 million deficit in Redbank’s 2018-19 General Fund Budget.
Holding fast to their comments made at last week’s work session that they would not support any cuts in staff or programming until all financial options were considered, board members Darren Bain and Ann Kopnitsky voted against all five motions Monday night.
“I think we have failed to put a comprehensive long-range plan in place,” Bain said last week, encouraging his fellow board members to defer from making any decisions for at least a year. “I will not vote for any cuts whatsoever until we have a comprehensive plan in place that allows us to make informed decisions in the best interests of all parties involved.”
Also speaking against the board making any immediate cuts was New Bethlehem resident and district finance committee member Lisa Goth. During the work session, which attracted a large number of concerned residents, Goth challenged the board to allow the committee to complete a long-term plan to move the district to financial stability and a balanced budget.
She pointed out that, as per her conversation with state representatives, the Redbank Valley School District is considered a “healthy” school district at this time, suggesting that what is needed is long-term planning rather than “random acts of expense cutting.”
Following the series of actions taken on June 4, Goth again addressed the board, and another packed house, regarding the future and purpose of the district’s financial committee.
“I would ask the board to either support or dissolve the financial committee [because] obviously we don’t have the support of the board,” she said. “If we don’t have the support of the board, we really can’t accomplish anything.”
According to Drzewiecki on Tuesday, the district expects to save approximately $350,000 based on expanding shared services, returning contracted work from the IU6 to RVSD, program alteration and proposed changes in service providers.
Budget Approved with Tax Hike
In other money matters Monday night, board members took two separate motions to pass the final budget for the 2018-19 school year.
The first motion to adopt the proposed $18,483,182 final budget failed in a 4-4 vote — with Bain, Kopnitsky, Dr. Donald Nair and Linda Ferringer, who voted by phone, in opposition.
Later in the meeting, Nair introduced another motion for the board to revisit the original failed budget agenda item.
“I think we need a budget,” Nair said, explaining his opposition to the original motion by saying that he thought the furloughs and cuts would fail.
On the second try, the budget passed with a 5-3 vote, with Bain, Kopnitsky and Ferringer voting no.
Board members also unanimously approved the second reading of the new tax rates for Armstrong and Clarion counties — 23.9499 mills in Armstrong and 32.6448 mills in Clarion — which included a tax rate increase for district residents to the maximum index of 3.5 percent.
As previously reported, the district is expecting to net more than $80,000 from the maximum tax increase allowed by the state.
These are the same budget figures that were approved last month.
Copenhaver Resigns
Also during the June 4 meeting, the board unanimously accepted the resignation of board member Heath Copenhaver.
According to Drzewiecki’s written report, applications for the vacant school board position will be accepted until June 22.
In order to stay within the state-mandated 30-day time frame to fill the seat, Drzewiecki wrote, candidate interviews — should multiple people show interest in the position —and a new member appointment will be held during the next scheduled work session on June 26, which will be advertised as a voting meeting.
Other Business
• In a 6-2 vote, with Bain and Kopnitsky voting no, the board approved the reassignments of district professional staff as recommended by Drzewiecki.
• Board members also approved an agreement between Redbank Valley and North Clarion Area School District for food service management.
Board president Dr. Chad Shaffer explained that Redbank is expecting to save between $10,000 and $15,000 with the agreement.
• Due to a lack of qualified substitute teachers, board members voted to have the district join with other school districts in the Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 to form an emergency substitute teacher consortium. The consortium is responsible for recruiting, screening, training and certifying individuals with bachelor’s degrees as substitute teachers.
The cost to Redbank Valley is $625 through June 30, 2019.
• The district’s paper supply bid for next school year was accepted in the amount of $12,623.90.
• Resolutions for General Fund designations and Homestead/Farmstead Exclusions for the 2018-19 school year were adopted.
• Erica Bowersox, Jessie Brocious and Cassandra Faulk were hired as Pre-K through sixth grade summer school teachers, while Joan McCauley and Keli Dubia were hired as summer school aides.
• The board accepted the resignation of Matt Darr as junior high head volleyball coach, effective April 27. Ashley Anderson was then hired to fill the open position at a total cost of $4,394.64.
• John Bish was added to the substitute custodian list, and Jerry Shoemaker and Janel Thomas were added to the bus/van driver list.
• The resignation of food handler RoxAnn Henry due to retirement was accepted effective June 4.
• The second reading of Section 511 Per Capita rates for the following townships/municipalities for the upcoming school year were approved as follows: $10 per head for Redbank Township (Armstrong), Madison Township (Armstrong), Mahoning Township and Monroe Township; and $5 per head for Hawthorn Borough, New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township, Redbank Township (Clarion) and South Bethlehem Borough.
Additionally, the Section 679 Per Capita tax was set at $5 per head, the occupation tax at $10 per head, the Earned Income Tax at 0.05 percent, the Real Estate Transfer Tax at 1 percent and the Oak Hall Monroe Township Per Capita tax at $15 per head.
