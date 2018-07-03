NEW BETHLEHEM – In addition to the release of district superintendent Michael Drzewiecki, the Redbank Valley School Board considered other agenda items at its special meeting on June 26.
During the work session prior to the voting meeting, board members continued their ongoing discussion of security needs in the district’s three school buildings. The board heard a report from board members Dr. Donald Nair and Bill Reddinger regarding a recent visit to the Armstrong School District to investigate security measures already in place. The main goal was to observe the workings of Armstrong Lock and Security, who, in addition to the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, previously pitched their services to Redbank Valley officials.
“I personally spoke to some students and staff, [and] they were well satisfied,” Reddinger said of Armstrong Lock and Security. He noted that the Armstrong High School utilized metal detectors, security guards and approximately 150 cameras throughout the building. “They didn’t seem to be disruptive. The students had a good rapport with the security company.”
In the discussion that followed, board president Chad Shaffer reminded board members of the approaching deadline for the Safe Schools grant that could be used to cover costs entailed by hiring security personnel. The hourly cost for utilizing the services of the SCCRP Department was estimated at $32 per hour, while the cost of Armstrong Security was $34 per hour.
Moving to the voting portion of the meeting, the first item of business was to fill a board vacancy created by the resignation of Heath Copenhaver. After interviewing two candidates, Jason Barnett and John Gerow, board members elected Barnett in a 7-1 vote.
With a full table of school directors in place, attention returned to school security.
Referencing experience on the part of Armstrong Lock and Security, the board voted 6-3 — with board members Reddinger, Barnett and Darren Bain in opposition — to direct administration and the district solicitor to pursue a contract with Armstrong Lock and Security for a school security officer at each of the three buildings throughout the school day.
Explaining her yes vote, board member Carrie Adams said she would feel more comfortable with an experienced agency that works specifically with school security on a daily basis.
“The security agency has lived it,” she said. “They know what has to be tweaked and what the next step would be.”
In another item of business, the board voted to release additional funds to cover an unforeseen cost in the refurbishing of the high school track.
The additional costs included a two-and-a-half inch asphalt binder at a cost of $68,035, trench piping in lieu of hydroblox planking at a cost of $7,640 and the utilization of fine asphalt millings to fill the compact area between the track and sidewalk at a cost of $2,900. This brings the total cost of the track to approximately $496,000.
Board member Ann Kopnitsky voted against all three measures, while Bain voted against using the fine asphalt millings, stating that he believed district employees could do the job at a lower rate.
Offering an explanation of his reluctant affirmative vote Reddinger said, “I voted no for this track project to start with. It’s a lot of money, but this is the situation we’ve got so we either abandon the project or spend the money to do it.”
In other business, the board unanimously voted to rescind last month’s furlough of district gifted teacher Debra Dinger. Immediately following, was a motion to suspend district staff member Thomas Logan as per the Public School Code effective July 1. Board members Kopnitsky and Barnett voted against the furlough.
Board members also voted unanimously to deny the grievance labeled as having been formally presented June 8 but being presented to each of the board members on June 26.
No comment was offered on the nature of the grievance.
