NEW BETHLEHEM – If the only thing that sounds better to you than buying a purse is winning a purse, then the Redbank Valley Public Library might have just the event for you.
More than 30 brand new designer purses and wallets will be up for grabs on Friday, Aug. 20 during the library’s inaugural Purse Bingo Bash at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall.
“It should be a fun evening,” library director Jaylene Onufer said last week of the event. “What woman doesn’t like winning purses and playing bingo?”
According to Onufer and library staff member Amy Toth, the Purse Bingo Bash will serve as a fundraiser for the New Bethlehem-based library, with proceeds going toward the library’s programming and other service offerings.
“The last two years have been really hard,” Toth said, explaining that the library has been unable to host many of its regular fundraising events, including its annual Art in the Park event, due to the pandemic. “Everything has been down the last year.”
Pointing out that library officials wanted to add another big fundraiser to the schedule, Onufer said that a purse bingo event seemed like the perfect fit.
“We were trying to come up with an event that would be different, but something that we thought people would like,” she said, pointing out that similar purse and bingo bashes hosted by other area organizations always seem to be a hit with attendees. “Let’s face it, women like their purses.”
Set to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the fire hall — doors will open at 5 p.m. — Onufer and Toth said that the library’s Purse Bingo Bash promises non-stop activity from start to finish.
“We will start at 6 p.m. with a cash drawing, with cash and purse drawings alternating every 15 minutes until 9 p.m.,” Onufer said, pointing out that anyone who purchases a ticket is eligible to win any of the nine purse or four cash drawings. “You do not have to be present to win any of the ticket prizes.”
In between the scheduled drawings, library officials said, those in attendance at the event will have the opportunity to play bingo for chances at 15 additional purses. Six bingo cards are included with the ticket, and additional cards can be purchased at the event.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase 50/50 and rip tickets, as well as chances at “red light specials” for additional prizes including more purses, a computer, a Michael Kors watch, Amazon Echo Dot, wine from Bear Creek Winery, gift cards and more.
“It’s going to be a big event,” Toth said, adding that tickets also include free food and two wine vouchers, for attendees 21 and older.
Tickets for the Purse Bingo Bash are $30 and can be purchased at the library or from any board member. Toth pointed out that you must have a ticket to attend the event, with only 250 tickets available.
“No one can come in without a ticket,” she said. “And they are going fast.”
Looking to the future, Onufer and Toth said they hope to see the Purse Bingo Bash become an annual fundraising event for the library.
“We want to have a fundraiser that’s also fun for everyone,” Onufer said. “We just hope people come and have a good time.”