NEW BETHLEHEM – Just days after the referendum vote failed, Redbank Valley School District officials gathered late last week to vote on budget cuts and tax increases within the allowable range in an effort to balance the 2020-21 district budget.
During a brief special meeting held Friday, June 5, eight members of the Redbank Valley School Board met face-to-face, and board member Linda Ferringer joined by phone, to consider cuts ranging from teachers and staff to programs and security as noted in the text of the referendum. The referendum was voted down 836 to 1,248 across the district — not including mail-in and absentee votes.
Taking each item individually, the board voted unanimously by roll call vote to eliminate the elementary art and music positions, K-12 library services including the district librarian and two library aides, two elementary teaching positions, the athletic trainer position, a nurse’s aide and a high school front office secretary.
Board members also unanimously agreed to increase the pay-to-play fee for extra-curricular activities from $50 to $100 per student per year with no family cap, and to eliminate district-funded security personnel and upgrades.
“Thankfully we did get the security grant, which is allowing us to make some facility upgrades and provide some security staff for the coming school year,” board member Jason Barnett noted in a letter penned to district residents on Monday following the meeting.
Other actions which passed in 8-1 votes — with board member Darren Bain casting the lone opposition votes — included the elimination of the part-time dean of students position, increasing the percentage extra-curricular organizations have to contribute toward their budgets to 15 percent and moving sixth grade from the intermediate building to the high school.
The failed referendum vote also necessitated the reconsideration of previously approved tax increases from an amount assuming that the referendum passed to an amount in line with the state-mandated index and exceptions.
The first reading, unanimously approved by the board, set the new rates at 27.2942 mills for Armstrong County and 40.3352 mills for Clarion County.
Following the votes, Barnett expressed his disappointment with the community in the wake of the failed referendum, and offered apologies to “the people affected, [and] to current and future students of the Redbank Valley School District.”
“Basically, I failed to convince the majority of the taxpayers in this community that you were a good investment of their money,” he said to the large crowd of teachers, staff and community members gathered in the high school auditorium for the meeting. “And for that, we are where we are.”
Prior to the votes, district resident and Redbank Valley elementary teacher Lila Rummell reminded the board that the teaching staff was the very heartbeat of the school district, motivating and helping all students “especially the students who don’t think they need it.”
She went on to say that in spite of the budget cuts and staff reductions that have occurred over the years, faculty members have done everything they could to bring quality education to Redbank Valley students.
Rummell asked board members to “support the staff you hired.”
“I guess my question will be answered tonight,” she said. “How vital to life is a heartbeat?”
During the public comment portion at the end of the meeting, district resident and referendum committee member Matt Darr offered his assessment of the board’s actions.
“We feel that Redbank Valley is a lesser school district as of about 6:45 tonight,” Darr said.
He did, however, urge everyone to look to the future.
“Just because we’re losing all these programs tonight doesn’t mean they have to go away forever,” he said. “We have to start thinking outside the box — whether it’s through the foundation, grants or through the craziest ideas that have ever been thrown out — and maybe [something] sticks.”
Despite the outcome of the referendum, Barnett said in his letter that he will do his best to “ensure we provide the best educational program we can at Redbank Valley with the financial resources we have available.”
“It may not be ideal or be what we want, but it will be the best we can do with the resources we have,” he said.