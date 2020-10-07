NEW BETHLEHEM – The future of remote education at Redbank Valley in the wake of the pandemic was a major point of discussion among district officials earlier this week.
At Monday night’s meeting, the eight board members present — including board members Dr. Don Nair and Darren Bain who participated by phone — heard numbers related to both student performance and district costs of online education.
“We’re just monitoring all the grades before calculating them for the first nine weeks,” high school principal Amy Rupp said in her report. “It’s the students who are remote who aren’t doing well.”
District Superintendent Dr. John Mastillo noted that not all online students were falling behind, but that the trend was there.
“[Among elementary students] we are seeing ups and kids who are on the mark,” he said, noting, however, that while they are “maintaining on remote,” he believes not all students are where they should be.
Mastillo further explained that there have already been some conversations with some of the at-risk students and many are planning to return to in-class instruction. Currently, there are 65 high school students, 25 intermediate students and 21 primary students enrolled in online education.
Turning his attention to the district’s cost for external cyber school tuition, Mastillo said that enrollment for special education and regular education tuition increased for external cybers.
“They did go up $218.51 for regular ed and almost $1,000 for special ed,” he said, explaining what the increase means for the district. “Preliminary figures based on the September billing puts us about $300,000 in the red to cover all of our external cyber if those students remain in external cyber all year long.”
He did point out, however, that there was a possibility that the amount could be reduced a bit following some necessary adjustment.
“There are a few [students] in there that were listed in attendance in June and July,” he said. “I have to send letters to those cyber schools and refute those charges.”
The board then discussed the possibility of covering the cost of the district’s cyber program by reallocating money previously designated for the purchase of Chromebooks for district students.
Noting that several Chromebooks were still on back order, board member Dr. Chad Shaffer asked how necessary the pending order still was to the ongoing needs of the school.
Mastillo responded that of the outstanding order, 95 Chromebooks were required for the ninth-graders and were imperative.
“The rest of that order is to go to one-on-one K-8,” he said. “I think our students will benefit from them, but unfortunately we haven’t had them up to this point.”
Pointing out that the computers were ordered as a result of grant money designated for pandemic-related expenses, Shaffer asked whether it was feasible to cancel the order and re-allocate the money for cyber expenses.
“We budgeted [the money] to go that direction because we saw a use for it, but now we have these cyber expenses that are far exceeding what we imagined,” Shaffer said.
Mastillo said two points to consider were whether the order could be canceled and whether the money could be used to cover the cyber expenses.
Board members Jason Barnett and Ann Kopniski raised questions about potentially using some of the CARES money to cover the cost of remediation should the current round of Keystone tests reveal such a need and the wisdom of using CARES funds to cover cyber school at the expense of district supplies.
“I don’t want to take away things from the students that attend this school district to pay for students who are cyber schooling outside the school district,” Kopniski said.
Barnett asked if there was a general consensus that the district was beyond the risk of another shut down and if the Chromebook order couldn’t be postponed in light of the current situation.
Mastillo said that while there is always a risk, building staff has been doing a “phenomenal job” keeping the buildings clean and numbers in Clarion County have been “extremely low.”
He recommended that district-run remote education be suspended at the end of the first nine weeks.
“[Let’s] bring all our students back face to face so that we can properly educate them,” he said.
Raising questions about the certainty of students opting for a return to classroom instruction rather than enrolling in one of the out-of-district cyber options, board members cautioned against such action at the present time.
“We need to think about that before we put people in a place where they have to make a choice,” Barnett said. “There are kids that are maybe doing well with [online education] or would still not come because of a medical issue or health issue.”
Mastillo then suggested a survey that could generate data for the board to consider at the November meeting.
“I would like to see the data analyzed and the plan brought to us identifying the areas and corrective action items we would like to take,” Barnett said.
Other Business
• Contracts were approved between the school district and STA Inc., Minich Bus Services, Valley Lines Inc. and Barrett Busing for the transportation of students for the 2020-21 school year.
• After discussion, a motion to obtain costs for a new Public Address System for both gymnasiums at the high school was tabled.
Board members asked for a review of what it would take to repair the current PA system.
• Amber Kimmel was approved as a volunteer cheerleading coach.
• The first readings of Board Policies 103, Nondiscrimination in School and Classroom Practices, and 104, Nondiscrimination in Employment/Contract Practices, were approved.