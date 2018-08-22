NEW BETHLEHEM and HAWTHORN – When school bells ring next Wednesday signaling the first day of school, students in the three Redbank Valley School District buildings will be met with both familiarity and change as they begin the 2018-19 school year.
While things within the schools may look much the same on the outside as in previous years, district officials at both the elementary and high school levels are excited for the start of the new year with some changes at the primary, intermediate and high schools.
The most notable change for all three buildings in the 2018-19 school year will be the presence of school police officers (SPOs) who will patrol the hallways from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
“The big thing is school security. It’s on everybody’s mind these days,” district interim superintendent Dan Hawkins said, explaining that Redbank has hired three SPOs — one for each building. “That’s huge. I think it’s good for the school district, and they will be a huge benefit to all three schools.”
According to Hawkins, the main goal of the SPOs is to take a proactive rather than reactive approach to school safety. The officers will be visible in each of the buildings from the time students arrive in the morning until they leave in the afternoon, interacting and forming relationships with them.
“They’ll be there to greet the kids and be visible in the schools,” he said. He noted that in his past experience with SPOs in other districts, he’s seen the students come to view the officers as friends and confidants who they trust and come to with problems both in and out of school. “These guys will be in the school all the time with us, [and] I think the kids are going to embrace them.”
Hawkins also said that he hopes the SPOs will develop a relationship with the borough police officers.
“That’s always a huge plus because [nobody] knows the community better than the local police do.”
In addition to the SPOs, Redbank Valley has recently welcomed some other new faces district-wide, including administrators and professional staff.
“Several positions that were previously contracted positions were hired in-house this year,” high school principal Amy Rupp noted, adding that the district is also actively searching for a full-time superintendent.
“We’re putting together a nice team,” Hawkins added.
In addition to Hawkins — who was hired in late July — Cheryl Motter will be taking the helm of budgeting, finance and human resources as the district’s new business manager. Likewise, Brittany Nowaki is the district’s new special education director, and Suzann Erickson recently joined the staff as a school psychologist.
At the high school, the district once again partnered with Moore Physical Therapy to provide full-time athletic training services to student athletes with the recent hiring of Jordan Inzana.
Inzana, a lifelong Brockway resident, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Slippery Rock University this past May.
As part of her duties, Inzana will work with athletes in all sports to help prevent injuries and to provide rehabilitation and diagnoses if injuries occur.
“I’ve loved athletics my whole life,” Inzana said last week, explaining that she is looking forward to working with the student athletes. “My ultimate goal is to help athletes perform at their very best.”
Another change at the high school this year, Rupp said, comes in the form of a new parking structure for student drivers, which includes numbered parking passes corresponding with a matching numbered space.
Parking passes are available in the high school office from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily at a cost of $25 per semester or $50 for the year.
In addition, Rupp said construction crews are putting the final touches on the newly resurfaced track at the high school, which will be finished in time for the first home varsity football game on Aug. 31 and soccer games on Sept. 6 (girls) and Sept. 10 (boys).
“Sports passes are also now available in the high school office,” Rupp noted, encouraging the community to come out to support the local teams and check out the new track.
Rupp added that the incoming freshman class will receive their individual Chromebooks during the first week of school, and seventh grade orientation will take place at the high school at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27. Any student, new or returning is welcome to participate in the orientation.
“The high school is sparkling with freshly waxed floors ready to welcome the students back to school,” she continued. “We are looking forward to a great school year.”
Kicking off the new year at the elementary level, the primary school will be piloting a new Lightspeed Redcat Access system in one of the kindergarten classrooms.
According to elementary principal Cheryl McCauley, the system is designed to help students with fluctuating hearing loss, or off-task behaviors, to better hear the teacher’s voice during instruction.
Intermediate students will experience a new character development and bullying prevention program called Character Counts.
“It is based on the six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship,” McCauley said.
Additionally, McCauley noted, the elementary schools’ technology clubs, GEMS and Tech4s, will be expanding this year to include extra grade levels utilizing funding from the district’s Title IV grant money.
With the slew of new changes in the district coupled with the expected chaos of the first few days, Hawkins urged students, parents and community members to be patient with the district’s new procedures.
“Everything takes a little longer the first few days, but after that it all settles in,” he said. “I ask people to be patient with what we’re doing and how we’re doing it, and trust that what we’re doing is best for the kids.”
